Cardinals plan to use Andre Ellington mostly at wide receiver

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Andre Ellington has been a running back for his four-year career in Arizona, but the Cardinals have different plans for him in 2017.

Ellington will line up primarily at wide receiver, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

In his career, Ellington has 398 carries for 1,697 yards and 112 catches for 999 receiving yards. So he has shown an ability to catch passes out of the backfield, but he’s been primarily a running back, and wide receiver would be a new position for him.

However, the Cardinals have one of the best running backs in the league in David Johnson, and they don’t want to take him off the field very often. Moving Ellington to receiver is one way to keep Johnson on the field while still getting some production out of Ellington.