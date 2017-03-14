Cleveland may make a run at Kirk Cousins

Regardless of whether Kirk Cousins did or didn’t demand or request or whatever a trade from Washington, Cousins may be getting one.
Per a league source, there’s a growing belief in some circles that the Browns will try to acquire Cousins via trade. Another source said that, when Cousins chose to sign his franchise tender last week, the one concern he had is that, after the tender is signed, he can be traded. He specifically was concerned about being traded to Cleveland.
Although it has been reported that Cousins would accept a trade only to the 49ers, his one-year, $23.94 million contract can be traded to the Browns or any other team, if the Browns or any other team is willing to trade for a guy who is under contract for only one year.
The Browns, who have dumped $16 million into a quarterback they’ll never actually put on the field, could easily justify paying $23.94 million to Cousins in 2017, and if necessary to give him a 20-percent raise in 2018 ($28.78 million) via the transition tag. They also would have the opportunity to try to persuade Cousins to sign a long-term deal through July 15.
If they’re willing to absorb Cousins’ contract without a long-term deal, the question becomes whether Cleveland would offer enough to get Washington’s attention via trade. The easiest way to do it would be to dangle the supposed Garoppolo package (No. 12 this year and the second-round pick acquired from Houston in the hot potato Osweiler trade).
How could Washington reject that? For Cleveland, it’s easy to justify the offer; they get a proven quarterback instead of a roll-of-the-dice rookie with the twelfth overall pick, and they give up the extra second-round pick they bought from the Texans.
That doesn’t mean a Cousins-to-Cleveland trade will happen, but it’s on the radar screen. And even though Cousins may not want to be traded to the Browns, it may not be a bad thing. Coach Hue Jackson runs the same offense as Jay Gruden does in Washington, and the expectations in Cleveland are about as low as they could be.
So stay tuned. Cousins may want to go to San Francisco and San Francisco may want him, but if the Browns are willing to stand in Washington’s shoes and at the same time to load Washington up with some picks, Cousins could be the next name on the back of that jersey that carries all the names of the team’s starting quarterbacks since 1999.
Why would a team want to trade for a player that doesn’t want to play for them?
Texans should go for Cousins. Trade JJ Watt for Cousins.
The redskins are the new Browns.
I thought we were getting Geno? Is Johnny Unitas available?
Are the Browns really that bound and determined not to draft a QB this year? Given their recent history I understand, but if the Browns are that sour on this QB class the candidates really must stink.
No they wont but since the San Fran thing turned out to be fake I guess you had to make up another team.
Why would the Redskins trade Cousins?
Cousins isn’t all that great. He’s an average QB at best, and his skills are somewhat limited in comparison to people like Rodgers, Newton, Luck, Winston, Mariotta, etc. He’s better than anyone the Browns have at the moment, but he’s no long-term answer at QB for anybody.
The Browns make the most sense in this scenario since Kirk is from Michigan. Cleveland has much more to offer than San Francisco for any aspiring, young player out to prove himself. Go make it happen young man!
If they could sign him to a long-term contract, this is the best possible move for the Browns.
Cousins did say that he would be open to playing for another team, other than the 49ers and Redskins.
Let me guess……The Redskins are a dysfunctional team and they are completely stupid for letting this happen(although it didnt happen)……C`mon haters I know this is what you are going to say
Cousins already said He did not ask for a trade,It was fake news and haterade for all of the haters!
Now the Browns want him and this means they are dysfunctional???……Child Pleez!!!
How many quarterbacks can this team ruin ?
This is a diversion story to steer you away from the outlandish claim that the Browns actually have an interest in Geno Smith. That story makes zero sense considering Brock Osweiller is a significantly better QB than Geno.
Why would a team want to trade for a player that doesn’t want to play for them?
If this is the standard that Cleveland applies to all trades, then they won’t get anybody.
It sure is a great time to be a mediocre quarterback in the NFL.
It’s hard to believe any team is dumb enough to fall for the old “backup QB” scam again.
HUE like that!!!!
Cleveland interested in Geno, now hours later they may trade for Kirk. Does Cleveland have a clue ?
Get that snowflake Choker Cousins out of here. Garbage QB who will never win the big one!
Cleveland seems to be the graveyard for the careers of starting QBs.
Or the could turn right around and trade him to sf for more picks.
I respect Cousins’ willingness to bet on himself and work the system to his advantage as a result. In a league full of sub par QB play it is no longer an insult to say someone is an adequate QB. That said and with all due respect in consideration, it is slightly preposterous that Kirk Cousins is the guy driving the QB salary market bus. It is a sad comment on the state of the veteran QB market and the not ready for prime time candidates coming out of college programs.
YOU LIKE THAT!!
Or the browns could turn around and trade him to sf for more picks*
Are the Browns really that bound and determined not to draft a QB this year? Given their recent history I understand, but if the Browns are that sour on this QB class the candidates really must stink.
Best guess I have is that these Moneyball guys really do rate players completely different from everyone else, and no one in this class rates high in their analytics.
Either that or they’re trying to tread water until they can get Lamar Jackson…..
Is their plan to have every QB in the league on their team?
Could the Browns trade for Cousins with their #12 and 2018 2nd rounder (knowing Cousins wants to go to San Fran but Washington won’t trade him there), then turn around and trade him to San Fran for SFs #2 overall?
Seems like a lot of moving parts but given the front office’s recent trade for Osweiller, it looks like they’re willing to think outside the box and it may be a smokescreen to cover up the fact that the QB they want in the draft is going to be long gone before #12….
I am still scratching my head at spending $16 million to buy a 2nd round pick. I understand the reasons cited but I still can’t wrap my mind around it.