Cordarrelle Patterson’s contract is apparently nothing to brag about

A guy who once excessively celebrated a kick return for a touchdown in a 35-0 blowout doesn’t seem to be properly celebrating his new deal in Oakland.
Nearly every contract signed in free agency has been leaked to the media with some information about the financial terms. The biggest exception: The contract signed on Monday night by new Raiders receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
More than 12 hours after the deal was announced, there hasn’t been a single leak regarding a single dollar to be earned by Patterson. Well, one term has been revealed: Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that it’s a two-year deal that can be voided to one. Which doesn’t say anything about the value of the contract.
Eventually, the numbers will emerge. But it’s clear that neither Patterson nor his agent feel compelled to high step or jump into the stands about the financial package that Patterson received from the Raiders.
Patterson’s role in Oakland also remains to be seen. He has mused about playing running back, and he became a contributor on special teams beyond returning kickoffs in 2016.
A first-round pick in 2013, Patterson’s speed is undeniable, but more than speed is needed to thrive in the NFL. With the ongoing effort to take the kickoff out of the game, it’s no surprise that no one knows how much Patterson will be getting paid by the Raiders.
As a close friend of the organization we welcome this smaller version of Heyward-Bey
I’m interested to see his contract numbers. He brings value in the return game, and is merely potential at WR.. what’s the open market for a guy like that? Who’s numbers do you compare him to when you’re negotiating?
Musing seems to be the extent of Patterson’s involvement in any offense.
Good job Reggie not overpaying like most of the FA signings have been ………good read PFT…LOL
RAIDER4LIFE
You want to talk about a “bust?” Slick Rick traded UP to grab this guy. And purple fans crowed for all to hear. Now? Silence. And it’s beautiful. This is one of the many reasons why Minniesoda will never win a championship.
He’s a super-size Devin Hester. Anyone expecting anything more has been consistently disappointed, and will continue to be.
The purples traded up into the 1st round to take CP84. Say it with me – BUST!
His 4 year totals:
132 catches/1,316 yards/7 TD’s
That’s an average of 33 receptions for 329 yards and 1.75 TD’s per year.
And the purples still claim Rick is the man!!! SKOLOLOLOLOL!!!!
Things have changed for the Raiders…..they used to have to overpay to get players there.
With the Carr and Mack contracts coming up, it’s doubtful the Raiders will be overpaying anyone. Smart.
Typical signing by McKenzie. Pay the core big bucks and skimp on the rest.
Gotta love it. 🙂
The contract details are not being talked about because signing Cordarrelle Patterson is nothing to brag about.
“A first-round pick in 2013”
He was a 1st round pick alright, and one that cost the Vikings 2nd, 3rd, 4rth and 7th round picks. The Patriots turned those picks into Jamie Collins, Logan Ryan, Josh Boyce and LeGarrette Blount. This in turn gave the Patriots what they needed to get back to another SuperBowl. It also allowed the Vikings to remain as they have always been…….
I know there is a lot of Ted Thompson banter on this site, but seriously, this trade is all you need to see to understand Slick Rick isn’t taking the Vikes anywhere.
Much better having him return kicks than any of the other receivers. Maybe he is a late bloomer and will also catch a few passes. Not expecting much out of him. He did come from the Vikings after all.
Many teams flush with cap space and yet no one breaking the bank. How soon until agents start accusing owners of conspiring?
Jeff Janis > Cordarelle Patterson.
welcome to the dark side……nobody needs to know nothing
Go Raiders!!! Go Reggie!!!
It’s clear the Vikings didn’t want him back. They could easily have afforded him and Patterson was openly lobbying for them to sign him. Nice guy, but not the brightest bulb in the drawer.
Remember, this is a former first round draft pick, a pick that cost the Vikings more because they gave away other draft picks to move up into the first round just to get a kick returner.
It’s a fact that a franchise that goes 56 years without a championship can never be traced to a single factor but you have to hand it to the front office of the Vikings that draft picks like this help keep them home in January. In in the odd chance that they might make a playoff game, they have FG kickers that see to a fitting end to their championship run.
Word is the Vikings will trot out their 2017 team at next years Super Bowl halftime show, complete with pom-pons, for a show starring Beyonce, so the team and its players can say “yeah, we’ve been to the Super Bowl!”
neither is his stat sheet.
Al liked fast players
Yeah well they said Crabtree was a bust too when we got him cheap and resurrected his career. They don’t say that anymore. Same gonna happen with CP, this kid is gonna thrive in Oaktown. We got the meats!
Go Raiders!
Raider Hater here, love to give you guys the needle, but McKenzie has done a solid job in putting this mess of a franchise back together. I think Raider Nation can agree that his football IQ is far superior to Al’s in his last 10 years. Raiders need some help defensively, but no real glaring holes. They should find it in the draft. Raiders went 12-4 last year in a very competitive AFC West, that doesn’t suck. Raiders are on the rise. Welcome back.
great addition by the Raiders! Patterson hasn’t had a great qb like Carr throwing him the ball in Minnesota so sky is the limit with the Silver and Black!
This story is one big assumption. “He’s not bragging so it must be a bad deal”.
I saw the video of him after signing his contract and he seemed happy as can be and excited to join the Nation.
Reggie don’t play. He gives a fair deal, you produce, you get paid. I like the signing, need that deep stretch the field guy, and now we have him.