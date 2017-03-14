Cordarrelle Patterson’s contract is apparently nothing to brag about

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

A guy who once excessively celebrated a kick return for a touchdown in a 35-0 blowout doesn’t seem to be properly celebrating his new deal in Oakland.

Nearly every contract signed in free agency has been leaked to the media with some information about the financial terms. The biggest exception: The contract signed on Monday night by new Raiders receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

More than 12 hours after the deal was announced, there hasn’t been a single leak regarding a single dollar to be earned by Patterson. Well, one term has been revealed: Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that it’s a two-year deal that can be voided to one. Which doesn’t say anything about the value of the contract.

Eventually, the numbers will emerge. But it’s clear that neither Patterson nor his agent feel compelled to high step or jump into the stands about the financial package that Patterson received from the Raiders.

Patterson’s role in Oakland also remains to be seen. He has mused about playing running back, and he became a contributor on special teams beyond returning kickoffs in 2016.

A first-round pick in 2013, Patterson’s speed is undeniable, but more than speed is needed to thrive in the NFL. With the ongoing effort to take the kickoff out of the game, it’s no surprise that no one knows how much Patterson will be getting paid by the Raiders.