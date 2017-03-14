Cowboys hold onto Jonathan Cooper

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The Cowboys became the third team to employ guard Jonathan Cooper last season when they signed him to a contract in January.

They’ll be the first team to employ him during the 2017 season. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Cooper has agreed on a one-year deal to remain in Dallas.

Cooper opened last season with the Patriots after being acquired in the Chandler Jones trade with the Cardinals and then spent time with the Browns after being waived by New England. He didn’t see regular season action with the Patriots, but made three starts for the Browns before being released in December.

All the bouncing around wasn’t what was expected for Cooper when the Cardinals drafted him seventh overall in the 2013 draft, but he could have another chance to earn playing time with the Cowboys this year. Right tackle Doug Free’s retirement could lead to La’El Collins being moved from left guard and Cooper may be in the mix for a starting role if things play out that way.