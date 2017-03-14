DeMarcus Ware met with Rams before retiring

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

DeMarcus Ware dropped the curtain on his run as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers of all time on Monday when he announced his retirement.

In his announcement, Ware said that “long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play” that he once had and Ware came to that conclusion after taking some time to gauge options to continue his career. He spoke to the Broncos recently and Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Ware spent time with the Rams last weekend before making his retirement plans public.

Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times adds that Ware was in Los Angeles for other business and took a meeting with Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Ware and Phillips know each other well after working together in both Dallas and Denver, but nothing materialized for a third tour of duty together.

The Rams have parted ways with defensive ends Eugene Sims and William Hayes this offseason, so they may still be in the market for help even if it won’t come with the kind of resume Ware has in his pocket.