 Skip to content

Drew Brees: The puzzle is starting to come together

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Saints are coming off of their third straight 7-9 season and they’ve made some changes to their roster in the early days of free agency.

They’ve signed wide receiver Ted Ginn, linebacker A.J. Klein and guard Larry Warford and brought back defensive tackle Nick Fairley while trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Patriots. The Saints have four of the first 103 picks after making that deal, something quarterback Drew Brees noted while discussing his feelings about the team’s direction.

“I look at it as a very exciting time,” Brees said on WWL with Bobby Hebert and Duke Bellavia. “Our team is taking shape, we are not far off from beginning off season work and the draft is coming up.  We have several picks to make and there will be some new players on our team also. I really feel like we are just a few pieces away.  The puzzle is beginning to come together and I think we are all excited about that.”

Beyond the point about having a bunch of picks at their disposal, Brees didn’t delve too deeply into his thoughts about the Cooks trade. There were moments of apparent frustration for Cooks in the offense last year and Brees said he feels Ginn will have a “great role” in a wide receiving group that also includes Michael Thomas and Willie Snead.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New Orleans Saints, Rumor Mill
7 Responses to “Drew Brees: The puzzle is starting to come together”
  1. redlikethepig says: Mar 14, 2017 10:17 AM

    His killer contract dooms any chances. Sorry, but that’s how it goes.

  2. pau49ers says: Mar 14, 2017 10:20 AM

    It’s about time the Saints start putting some pieces around Brees. Hopefully this draft they stick to defense.

  3. aarons444 says: Mar 14, 2017 10:21 AM

    Still scratching my head wondering why Sean Payton couldn’t get more out of Cooks.

  4. winningisabrees says: Mar 14, 2017 10:24 AM

    The rebuild started in 2015, We lost 5 games by 3 or points last year, including 2 games by 1 point.

    We came off of 2 7-9 seasons to win Superbowl, just saying

    WHO DAT

  5. xbam says: Mar 14, 2017 10:27 AM

    Until Ginn starts dropping wide open passes!

  6. JON ROBINSON ERA says: Mar 14, 2017 10:31 AM

    But not coming together as well as the puzzle in tennessee! 2 of top 18 4 of top 100 picks!

  7. magnusthe1st says: Mar 14, 2017 10:44 AM

    Sorry, bringing in Ted Ginn is not what it means for things to come together. He’s several steps down from what Cooks is able to bring to the table.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!