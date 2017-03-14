Earl Thomas “way ahead of schedule” in recovery from broken leg

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

Safety Earl Thomas mused about retirement in the immediate aftermath of his broken leg last season, which is a gloomy thought for a Seahawks defense that’s much better when Thomas is healthy and in the lineup.

Thomas stowed the retirement talk and the latest word about Thomas is far sunnier. Thomas posted a video of a treadmill workout on Twitter Tuesday and coach Pete Carroll sounded an optimistic note about the safety’s recovery.

During an appearance on KJR, Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website, that Thomas is “way ahead of schedule” in his rehab work. Carroll’s typically upbeat so the proof will come when Thomas is back in action.

In the meantime, the Seahawks are looking at options in the event Thomas or Kam Chancellor should miss time next season. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that the Seahawks are set to visit with Bradley McDougald this week. McDougald started all 16 games for the Buccaneers last season, but may be moving on as a free agent after Tampa signed J.J. Wilcox and re-signed Chris Conte.