Eddie Lacy agrees to terms with Seahawks

The Seahawks had a meeting with running back Eddie Lacy over the weekend and it appears it went well.

Lacy’s agents announced on Twitter that their client has agreed to terms with the Seahawks on a contract. There are no details about the terms of the deal.

Lacy also met with the Vikings over the weekend and was still talking to the Packers about a return to the team that made him a second-round pick in 2013. Lacy ran for 2,317 yards in his first two seasons, but poor conditioning and an ankle injury led to less impressive results the last two years.

He’ll join Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise in the running back mix in Seattle. It’s a group that looks promising if everyone’s healthy, but none of the three made it through a full season last year.

Lacy was one of four running backs reportedly scheduled for meetings with the Seahawks with Adrian Peterson, Latavius Murray and Jamaal Charles slated to visit after Lacy. Peterson took his meeting while Murray and Charles were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Murray has also visited with the Jaguars while the other two veterans haven’t been overwhelmed with interest on the open market.