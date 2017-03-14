Posted by Zac Jackson on March 14, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

Free agent defensive end Howard Jones will visit the Jets Friday, ESPN.com reported.

Jones hit the market when the Buccaneers declined to offer him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. Jones had five sacks for the Bucs as a rookie but suffered a torn ACL midway through last season.

With the Jets appeared to be headed for a rebuild, a player like Jones would seem to fit their plans if he can get healthy. The ESPN report said Jones is “ahead of schedule” in his rehab.”

Jones, 27, started five games as a rookie and played in eight last season before the injury. He would likely be a 3-4 outside linebacker if he signs with the Jets.