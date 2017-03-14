Jamaal Charles will still visit the Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2017, 12:48 PM EDT

The Seahawks may not be done upgrading their backfield after signing Eddie Lacy.

Jamaal Charles, who had a previously scheduled visit to Seattle, is still planning to make that visit, according to multiple reports.

That’s a little surprising, as Lacy would seem to have already filled the Seahawks’ need for a running back. Then again, given the status of the running back market in free agency this year, Charles would probably come cheap for the Seahawks. Perhaps they think they can have an affordable backfield that includes both Lacy and Charles, not to mention holdovers Thomas Rawls, Alex Collins and C.J. Prosise.

Charles was cut by the Chiefs after injury-plagued seasons in both 2015 and 2016. At age 30 he probably doesn’t have a lot left, but he could fill in as a solid role player in a Seattle backfield that appears likely to be among the deepest in the NFL.