Jared Cook to visit Vikings if no deal in Seattle

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

If the Seahawks can’t pick up their second Packer of the day, he might become a division rival.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, free agent tight end Jared Cook is scheduled to visit the Vikings, if he doesn’t complete a deal with the Seahawks during his visit today.

Pairing Cook with Kyle Rudolph would be an interesting idea for a Vikings offense which is in desperate need of an identity.

Rudolph caught a career-high 83 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and doubling down with another receiving target at the position gives them options with their lack of a run game.