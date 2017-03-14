Jarvis Jones signs with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

The Cardinals lost an outside linebacker on Tuesday when Alex Okafor signed with the Saints, but they gained one a short time later.

Agent Greg Barnett announced on Twitter that his client Jarvis Jones agreed to a deal with Arizona. Jones was in town to visit with the team on Monday.

Jones was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2013 after a 14.5-sack season at Georgia to wrap up his college career. Jones has not shown the same knack for getting to the quarterback as a professional — six sacks in four seasons — but has fared better at setting the edge against the run.

With Chandler Jones and Markus Golden already on the roster, the Cardinals may plan on calling for Jones to fill that role while leaving the pass rushing duties to those who have proved better suited for it. Now that Jones has signed, that’s something that will be worked out in the coming months.