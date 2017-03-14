Jon Gruden thinks Trubisky could handle the pressure in Cleveland

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 6:22 AM EDT

It’s not hard to get ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to say something nice about a football player, especially one that comes to do his television show.

So it’s hardly a surprise that he showered praise on North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and said the Northeast Ohio native would be well-suited to handle the pressure of leading his hometown Browns.

“That would be fun to watch,” Gruden said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s from Mentor, Ohio, Mr. Football (in Ohio) that would be quite a story. I showed him a lot of tape today of Ben Roethlisberger.

“I showed him a little tape of Joe Flacco. World champion quarterbacks in the AFC North, and the one thing the Cleveland Browns have not been able to solve is the quarterback and I think he could handle it. I also know that it would be a lot of pressure. They have to give him better support than they have right now, I know that.”

Gruden worked with Trubisky on the field and on film as part of his “QB Camp” series, and had positive reviews of Trubisky. He admitted concern about a one-year starter in college, but said he thinks “he’s going to be a real steal for somebody.”

“I’m concerned,” Gruden said of Trubisky’s 13 college starts. “I’m no different than a lot of coaches that say ‘I want a three-year starter. I want a minimum of 24 victories. I want two bowl wins.’ (But) I want a good quarterback. That’s what I want. I got kicked out of the league because I had a hard time sustaining at the quarterback position. Trubisky is one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft, period. I wish I had more to study, but that’s the way it is.”

The Browns have the first and 12th picks (and a lot of others) at the moment, so there’s ammunition to make a move for Trubisky if they want, even if they go #asexpected at take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett first overall.