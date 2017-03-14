Julius Thomas: I don’t have anything to hold me back physically

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT

Tight end Julius Thomas is now a member of the Dolphins and he’s excited about the chance to play for Adam Gase again.

The Dolphins head coach was the Broncos offensive coordinator during Thomas’ best NFL seasons and Thomas said on Monday that “I really believe in his philosophy” when it comes to both on- and off-field matters. All the belief in the world won’t do much to help the Dolphins offense if Thomas isn’t healthy enough to be on the field, but a player who missed 11 games over the last two seasons says all is well physically.

“I don’t really have any handicaps, anything that will hold me back,” Thomas said, via the Miami Herald. “… I feel really good. I know that I’ll be able to play at the highest level I’ve played in my career.”

Thomas scored 24 touchdowns in his final two years with Gase in Denver, so his highest level of play would be a welcome addition to the Dolphins offense in 2017. Even something in the general neighborhood would be the kind of boost the Dolphins are looking for as they try to follow up a playoff berth with a playoff win.