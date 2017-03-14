“Kirk Cousins: Never demanded a trade from Washington owner”

Kirk Cousins clearly isn’t thrilled with being hit with the franchise tag two years in a row.
But he said a recent conversation with owner Dan Snyder was not to demand a trade, but to get a sense of the direction of the franchise.
While that assumes there is one, Cousins said on Adam Schefter of ESPN’s podcast that he asked Snyder if he was going to be traded, but Snyder told him they wanted to keep him there. And that fell well short of the report he asked for a trade, which Cousins learned about while shoe shopping with his wife.
“I laughed and thought, ‘I don’t know where that comes from because that wasn’t the case,'” Cousins said. “Somehow it got twisted to where an employee of the store is using the word demanded. That’s not the approach I took. . . .
“In this league, things change so fast and players can get blindsided all the time with decisions. They’ll cut you on your birthday. They’ll cut you on the day your child is born. They’ll cut you on Christmas Eve. You never know what will happen. I’ll always keep an open mind so I won’t get blindsided, but from what I heard in conversations, I felt very much supported and felt the owner and president of the team want me to be the quarterback there and to be the quarterback there for a long time.”
Of course, if they wanted him there long-term, they’d work on a long-term contract. But while they might not want to pay him top-of-the-market money if they don’t consider him a top-of-the-market quarterback, the dictates of the franchise tag establishes a floor for the negotiations.
Is that why you wanted 3 days to come out and say ‘it’s a lie?’
I’m thinking you calmed down and looked at your paycheck.
It is a shame the Redskins couldn’t get their collective minds together regarding Cousins. He gambled and won yet the Redskins really don’t want him or they would have signed me a year ago. I hope he ends up with the 49ers and the Redskins look to and end up with Osweiler.
Whether he demanded a trade or not, the fact remains that the Redskins have bungled this situation as bad as any franchise could, unsurprisingly to most.
Cousins may not be a top-5 QB, but the fact remains that his value to Washington is extremely high, and his value to (at least) one other team is high as well. Market value isn’t determined by how you’re compared to your peers, it’s determined by how you’re compared to your peers who are in the same situation that you’re in. And the offer that they’ve made him shows that they don’t value him for their franchise, and were willing to publically show that.
“Kirk Cousins: Never demanded a trade from Washington owner”
“But I probably should have!”
If KCousins didn’t say or leak it, then Snyder did.
Cousins is being coy as he may have to stay in DC. He may not have demanded a trade, but he surely is interested in one as are the Redskins.