Patriots sign Rex Burkhead

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

The Patriots have added another piece to their offensive mix.

The team announced that they have signed former Bengals running back Rex Burkhead as a free agent. Burkhead arrived for a visit with the team on Monday and also visited with the Falcons earlier in free agency.

Burkhead spent most of his time with the Bengals playing on special teams, although he showed versatility on offense when given the opportunity by lining up in the backfield and split out as a receiver at different times. His heaviest usage on offense came during the season finale in January when he ran 27 times for for 119 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a pair of passes for 25 yards.

Burkhead isn’t likely to see that kind of workload with the Patriots, but he wouldn’t be the first player overlooked by another team to find his niche in the New England offense. If nothing else, he should earn a long look as a special teamer on a team that’s long found homes for players who excel in that phase of the game.