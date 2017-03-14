Percy Harvin is retiring (again)

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

Percy Harvin is calling it quits, and this time he means it.

Harvin, the runner/receiver/returner who came out of retirement to play for the Bills last season, is putting out word that he really is done playing.

One of Harvin’s representatives told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, “He’s done.”

Harvin said in November that he felt he had a lot left in the tank, but a couple weeks later the migraines that have plagued him for years came back, and he ended the season on the non-football illness list.

When healthy and motivated, Harvin was one of the best playmakers in the NFL, and he’s only 28 years old, which means that if he got healthy and motivated again, some team would probably give him a shot. But Harvin played in a total of just 30 games over the last five seasons, and from all indications he really is done.