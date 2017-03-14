Pete Carroll on Eddie Lacy: I want him big

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

After weighing a few options, the Seahawks have signed running back Eddie Lacy as a free agent.

Shortly after word of that deal came from Lacy’s agents, Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Lacy weighed in at 267 pounds during a recent free agent visit. Lacy visited with the Vikings and Packers in addition to the Seahawks and it’s not clear which team got that weight, but the Seahawks don’t seem put off by Lacy’s girth.

During an interview with 710 ESPN, via Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that the team will make a “concerted effort” to make sure Lacy is in shape and that they have set a weight in the 240-pound range as the target for Lacy in the 2017 season.

“I want him big,” Carroll said.

Lacy’s issues with conditioning over the last couple of years with the Packers weren’t a secret, so the Seahawks would have to have been flying totally blind not to consider it before making the deal. Carroll’s answer makes it clear that they wouldn’t and that they believe playing on a one-year deal after an injury-shortened 2016 season will be enough motivation to get Lacy closer to Beast Mode than Feast Mode.