Raiders could get next visit from Jared Cook

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 14, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

Jared Cook’s free agent tour could also include a stop in Oakland, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The veteran tight end left a visit in Seattle Tuesday for a visit with the Vikings. The report said the Raiders have interest and plan to host Cook on a visit if he doesn’t sign with the Vikings before leaving Minnesota.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is coming off a career season, and pairing him with Cook would give an added dimension to a Vikings offense that has some question marks and will have some new faces in next season’s lineup.

Cook, who turns 30 next month, caught 30 passes last season for the Packers, but he won’t be back in Green Bay after the Packers signed Martellus Bennett. Cook came to Green Bay after three seasons with the Rams and has 17 career touchdown receptions.