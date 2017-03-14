 Skip to content

Rams sign Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
AP

The Rams want to keep The Leg.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year contract.

Zuerlein rebounded from an awful 2015 season in which he made just 20-of-30 field goals (66.7 percent), and was a more respectable 19-of-22 last season (86.4 percent).

He made a name for himself as a rookie by hitting seven field goals from 50 yards or longer, but has been inconsistent since then.

7 Responses to “Rams sign Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year deal”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 14, 2017 2:39 PM

    He’s the closest thing they have to an offense.

  2. blitzinc43 says: Mar 14, 2017 2:39 PM

    As a close friend of the organization I am very happy with Legatron’s return

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 14, 2017 2:48 PM

    It looked like he would make a name for himself, but disappointingly, he’s still Zuerlein.

  4. New England>Your Team says: Mar 14, 2017 2:57 PM

    He can hit everything beyond 40 like it’s a walk in the park.

    a 25 yarder on the other hand…..

  5. hutch2017 says: Mar 14, 2017 3:04 PM

    Good signing, pretty sad when your teams best players are Kicker and Punter. Ask Sam Bradford, Chris Long and other former recent RAMS what a doormat it has been to a be a former St. Louis Ram and Now see that it probably will be the” same old sorry a::” Rama as Ken Norton used to say when he played for the 49ers, when they were relevant

  6. schmitty2 says: Mar 14, 2017 3:07 PM

    When you consistently average 17 pts a game as a team, resigning your kicker should be a top priority unfortunately.

  7. brewcrewchamps says: Mar 14, 2017 3:08 PM

    Legatron, my dude.

Leave a Reply

