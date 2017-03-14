Rams sign Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year deal

The Rams want to keep The Leg.
According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year contract.
Zuerlein rebounded from an awful 2015 season in which he made just 20-of-30 field goals (66.7 percent), and was a more respectable 19-of-22 last season (86.4 percent).
He made a name for himself as a rookie by hitting seven field goals from 50 yards or longer, but has been inconsistent since then.
He’s the closest thing they have to an offense.
As a close friend of the organization I am very happy with Legatron’s return
It looked like he would make a name for himself, but disappointingly, he’s still Zuerlein.
He can hit everything beyond 40 like it’s a walk in the park.
a 25 yarder on the other hand…..
Good signing, pretty sad when your teams best players are Kicker and Punter. Ask Sam Bradford, Chris Long and other former recent RAMS what a doormat it has been to a be a former St. Louis Ram and Now see that it probably will be the” same old sorry a::” Rama as Ken Norton used to say when he played for the 49ers, when they were relevant
When you consistently average 17 pts a game as a team, resigning your kicker should be a top priority unfortunately.
Legatron, my dude.