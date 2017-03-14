Rams sign Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT

The Rams want to keep The Leg.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein to a new three-year contract.

Zuerlein rebounded from an awful 2015 season in which he made just 20-of-30 field goals (66.7 percent), and was a more respectable 19-of-22 last season (86.4 percent).

He made a name for himself as a rookie by hitting seven field goals from 50 yards or longer, but has been inconsistent since then.