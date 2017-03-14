Ravens have some interest in Cowboys corner Morris Claiborne

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

Because they lack much in the way of cap space, the Cowboys are being picked over in free agency. The best they can hope for out of the deal is perhaps a compensatory pick or two next year.

According to Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Ravens have interest in Cowboys free agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, which would continue an offseason exodus from Dallas.

So far in free agency, the Cowboys have lost safeties Barry Church (Jaguars) and J.J. Wilcox (Buccaneers), defensive linemen Jack Crawford (Falcons), Ryan Davis (Bills) and Terrell McClain (Washington), and guard Ron Leary (Broncos).

They’ve kept a few of their own and signed three fringe players from outside the organization so far, bringing in defensive end Damontrae Moore, defensive tackle Stephen Paea and cornerback Nolan Carroll.

They’re near the bottom of the league in cap space available (around $10 million), and still need to bring back a few of their own guys. High on their list of needs is a backup quarterback, since both Kellen Moore and Mark Sanchez are unrestricted free agents.

Oh wait, they still have Tony Romo on the roster. So I guess that counts (as long as Jerry Jones wants people to believe he might keep the deposed starter).