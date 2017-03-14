Report: Andre Roberts signs one-year deal with Falcons

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 14, 2017, 1:34 AM EDT

The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Detroit Lions receiver Andre Roberts to a one-year deal worth $1.8 million with $750,000 guaranteed according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

Roberts spent just one season in Detroit after two years in Washington and four with Arizona. Roberts played in all 16 games for the Lions and caught 14 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Roberts adds a veteran replacement for Aldrick Robinson, who left to sign with the San Francisco 49ers. He’ll ultimately have to compete for a roster spot along with Justin Hardy, Devin Fuller, Nick Williams and B.J. Daniels at the back-end of the Falcons’ receiver depth.