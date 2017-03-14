Report: Davon House returning to Packers

The Packers didn’t re-sign cornerback Davon House when he hit free agency after the 2014 season, but he’s reportedly found his way back to Green Bay.
Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that House has agreed to a one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.
House left the Packers for a four-year deal with the Jaguars, but was released by Jacksonville after two years. House played in every game for the Jaguars over that period, but lost his starting job on defense early last season.
Cornerbacks Damarious Randall, Ladarius Gunter, Quinten Rollins and Demetri Goodson remain under contract for the Packers and House will join that group in a competition for playing time when the team’s offseason program gets underway.
Better than nothing.
He can’t be any worse.
I’m good with this. House is big enough and strong enough to handle big, physical receivers. In his final year in GB, Julio Jones just torched Shields and Heyward but House managed to contain him when the coaches turned to him in desperation.
House turned that “one good half” into a big payday and I don’t know if he can do it consistently but on a one year deal, for reasonable money, he’s at least worth another look.
House will join that group in a competition for playing time…?
Did you see the nfc championship. House should be #1 on the depth chart! great signing Ted! way to do NOTHING to improve your defense again!
Take it to the HOUSE
Comical.
Sad thing is, he’s probably a starting corner for the Pack right now.
.. which should tell you all you need to know about the Packers defense.
I really like this move. Kind of a no-brainer really. No he’s not Shields but he gives them a solid veteran at a position of dire need.
You know, the thing is that DL, ILB and both safety positions are pretty darn good in GB. OLB is a work in progress and CB never recovered from Shields career ending injury.
House is a good insurance policy of capable but not all pro play – in case the youngsters don’t recover from last year’s debacle.
Instead of trying to tell Ted Thompson what to do, maybe you should share your genius with Rick Spielmann. You couldn’t possibly be any worse than he is and maybe… just maybe… your Viquits could actually win a playoff game.
The Packers need to get in that NE Butler circus.
If they can get him to sign a multi-year contract, shipping a second or even their 1st round pick to NE would be a good move.
TT would probably just use the pick on a 2 year hockey goalie or a lacrosse player any way.
Didn’t we already get a compensatory pick for him when he left?
Would be the defensive MVP for the Vikings. I mean that dude they drafted from MI State – is he even off the practice squad yet?