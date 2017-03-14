Report: Davon House returning to Packers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

The Packers didn’t re-sign cornerback Davon House when he hit free agency after the 2014 season, but he’s reportedly found his way back to Green Bay.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that House has agreed to a one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

House left the Packers for a four-year deal with the Jaguars, but was released by Jacksonville after two years. House played in every game for the Jaguars over that period, but lost his starting job on defense early last season.

Cornerbacks Damarious Randall, Ladarius Gunter, Quinten Rollins and Demetri Goodson remain under contract for the Packers and House will join that group in a competition for playing time when the team’s offseason program gets underway.