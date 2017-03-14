 Skip to content

Report: Eddie Lacy weighed 267 on a free agent visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The Seahawks went a year without Beast Mode, and have now gone a la mode.

And since it happens to be Pi Day, it appears Eddie Lacy has eaten more than 3.14 of them.

According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the former Packers running back weighed in at 267 pounds during one of his free agent visits.

He met with the Packers, Vikings and Seahawks before signing with Seattle earlier today. Last year, he played at 234, or at least that’s what they listed him at. It may have been generous.

Lacy has struggled with his, ahem, conditioning throughout the last few years, and it’s probably part of the reason the Packers were unwilling to commit to him long-term.

It’s also worth noting that it comes from a veteran Green Bay scribe, who usually reserves this kind of blind item for draftable players this time of year.

24 Responses to "Report: Eddie Lacy weighed 267 on a free agent visit"
  1. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 14, 2017 1:28 PM

    How does this guy get $5.5 million from anybody?

  2. dtp15 says: Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM

    plug that hole

  3. Bob Loblaw says: Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM

    Almost everything in that article ended up being true…most of all…

    “Dak Prescott is “just a winner,” “

  4. joetoronto says: Mar 14, 2017 1:30 PM

    What an idiot, imagine what he’s going to weigh when he retires.

  5. contra74 says: Mar 14, 2017 1:30 PM

    In all fairness….leaving Green Bay at 267 puts you a bit on the slim side.

  6. reverend5150 says: Mar 14, 2017 1:30 PM

    Sounds like he’s been keeping both of his ankles elevated this offseason

  7. abqpacker says: Mar 14, 2017 1:31 PM

    As a Packer fan I don’t always appreciate McGinn – but he has great sources and is usually right.

  8. seattlerogueburner says: Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM

    Feast Mode!

  9. silvernblacksabbath says: Mar 14, 2017 1:32 PM

    Good luck Seattle!

  10. vikes89allday says: Mar 14, 2017 1:34 PM

    Vikings shoulda signed him for the o-line..

  11. qbarrel says: Mar 14, 2017 1:34 PM

    My God man! How can you expect a team to take you seriously when you show up at 267?

    The biggest shocker to me is that Seattle still signed him. There must be very little guaranteed money in the deal with weight based incentives.

  12. Adam McCune says: Mar 14, 2017 1:34 PM

    MARSHAWN LUNCH!

  13. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Mar 14, 2017 1:36 PM

    A football player over weight? WOW what’s new? I see you Jerome Bettis!!!

  14. Hawknballs says: Mar 14, 2017 1:36 PM

    Maybe the Seahawks plan to make him an offensive lineman.

  15. 6thsense10 says: Mar 14, 2017 1:38 PM

    Just 20/25 more pounds and they can stick him on the offensive line playing guard! Nimble running back feet too, plus Seattle’s need for line men…..Seattle always thinking outside the box

  16. nfloracle says: Mar 14, 2017 1:38 PM

    I love to eat too, but if my choice is another bucket of KFC versus millions of dollars, I live on fish and celery during my small NFL window of opportunity. Then, when I retire at 30 to a life of leisure rather than having to bust my hump with a 8 to 5 job, I chow down.

  17. 440Barracuda says: Mar 14, 2017 1:39 PM

    Is Seattle trying him out at Guard? Holy crap – 267 is crazy heavy. Last year, he was huge at his listed 234. I know, sometimes they lie, but if they didn’t 30 pounds extra is an insane jump. I guess that’s what a couple years in WI will do to a fella.

  18. fumblenuts says: Mar 14, 2017 1:42 PM

    Eddie NEEDS to drop about 35-45 lbs before the start of the season. If……he does that, he’ll be VERY dangerous.

  19. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 14, 2017 1:43 PM

    “Thanks for coming in, Adrian, but I think we’re going to sign this fat tub of goo instead.”

    That’s gotta hurt.

  20. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 14, 2017 1:44 PM

    In all seriousness, can Seattle’s offensive line open a hole wide enough for Lacy to get through?

  21. judsonjr says: Mar 14, 2017 1:45 PM

    It’s sad the guy can’t stay in shape. I mean go back and watch him in the 2013 game versus Dallas, he breaks off a 60 yard run showing some acceleration and then caps a drive with a TD where he dives over the top.

    Fast forward to now, and that’s a 25 yard run and no TD on the goalline carry.

  22. pau49ers says: Mar 14, 2017 1:46 PM

    Lynch had skittles on the sideline, right? Lacy’s going to be eating a KFC family bucket on the sidelines!

  23. stellarperformance says: Mar 14, 2017 1:47 PM

    Phat Eddy…………come on already. Take your profession just a little more seriously, would you please.

  24. InLavonteWeTrust says: Mar 14, 2017 1:50 PM

    And he was probably trying to make a good first impression…. he’ll be sub 300 by OTAs

