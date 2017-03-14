Report: Eddie Lacy weighed 267 on a free agent visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The Seahawks went a year without Beast Mode, and have now gone a la mode.

And since it happens to be Pi Day, it appears Eddie Lacy has eaten more than 3.14 of them.

According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the former Packers running back weighed in at 267 pounds during one of his free agent visits.

He met with the Packers, Vikings and Seahawks before signing with Seattle earlier today. Last year, he played at 234, or at least that’s what they listed him at. It may have been generous.

Lacy has struggled with his, ahem, conditioning throughout the last few years, and it’s probably part of the reason the Packers were unwilling to commit to him long-term.

It’s also worth noting that it comes from a veteran Green Bay scribe, who usually reserves this kind of blind item for draftable players this time of year.