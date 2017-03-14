Report: Eddie Lacy weighed 267 on a free agent visit

The Seahawks went a year without Beast Mode, and have now gone a la mode.
And since it happens to be Pi Day, it appears Eddie Lacy has eaten more than 3.14 of them.
According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the former Packers running back weighed in at 267 pounds during one of his free agent visits.
He met with the Packers, Vikings and Seahawks before signing with Seattle earlier today. Last year, he played at 234, or at least that’s what they listed him at. It may have been generous.
Lacy has struggled with his, ahem, conditioning throughout the last few years, and it’s probably part of the reason the Packers were unwilling to commit to him long-term.
It’s also worth noting that it comes from a veteran Green Bay scribe, who usually reserves this kind of blind item for draftable players this time of year.
How does this guy get $5.5 million from anybody?
plug that hole
Almost everything in that article ended up being true…most of all…
“Dak Prescott is “just a winner,” “
What an idiot, imagine what he’s going to weigh when he retires.
In all fairness….leaving Green Bay at 267 puts you a bit on the slim side.
Sounds like he’s been keeping both of his ankles elevated this offseason
As a Packer fan I don’t always appreciate McGinn – but he has great sources and is usually right.
Feast Mode!
Good luck Seattle!
Vikings shoulda signed him for the o-line..
My God man! How can you expect a team to take you seriously when you show up at 267?
The biggest shocker to me is that Seattle still signed him. There must be very little guaranteed money in the deal with weight based incentives.
MARSHAWN LUNCH!
A football player over weight? WOW what’s new? I see you Jerome Bettis!!!
Maybe the Seahawks plan to make him an offensive lineman.
Just 20/25 more pounds and they can stick him on the offensive line playing guard! Nimble running back feet too, plus Seattle’s need for line men…..Seattle always thinking outside the box
I love to eat too, but if my choice is another bucket of KFC versus millions of dollars, I live on fish and celery during my small NFL window of opportunity. Then, when I retire at 30 to a life of leisure rather than having to bust my hump with a 8 to 5 job, I chow down.
Is Seattle trying him out at Guard? Holy crap – 267 is crazy heavy. Last year, he was huge at his listed 234. I know, sometimes they lie, but if they didn’t 30 pounds extra is an insane jump. I guess that’s what a couple years in WI will do to a fella.
Eddie NEEDS to drop about 35-45 lbs before the start of the season. If……he does that, he’ll be VERY dangerous.
“Thanks for coming in, Adrian, but I think we’re going to sign this fat tub of goo instead.”
That’s gotta hurt.
In all seriousness, can Seattle’s offensive line open a hole wide enough for Lacy to get through?
It’s sad the guy can’t stay in shape. I mean go back and watch him in the 2013 game versus Dallas, he breaks off a 60 yard run showing some acceleration and then caps a drive with a TD where he dives over the top.
Fast forward to now, and that’s a 25 yard run and no TD on the goalline carry.
Lynch had skittles on the sideline, right? Lacy’s going to be eating a KFC family bucket on the sidelines!
Phat Eddy…………come on already. Take your profession just a little more seriously, would you please.
And he was probably trying to make a good first impression…. he’ll be sub 300 by OTAs