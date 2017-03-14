Report: Latavius Murray visiting Vikings Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT

Eddie Lacy’s deal with the Seahawks is the first domino to fall for the clutch of veteran tailbacks looking for homes for the 2017 season and that agreement appears to have led one of the other backs in that group to change his plans for the week.

Latavius Murray was set to visit with Seattle on Tuesday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will be in Minnesota to meet with the Vikings instead.

Lacy met with the Vikings over the weekend while Murray spent time with the Jaguars as he looks to cash in on his work for the Raiders over the last few years. Murray gained 2,278 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on 543 carries over the last three seasons. He also caught 91 passes out of the backfield.

The Vikings parted ways with Adrian Peterson at the start of the league year, although no one in Minnesota slammed the door on a Peterson return under a new deal. If Murray should sign with the Vikings, that door might be closed and, thanks to Lacy, that’s likely the case for Peterson in Seattle as well.