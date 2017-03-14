Report: Rams to sign Bills RFA center Ryan Groy to two-year offer sheet

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 14, 2017, 1:07 AM EDT

The Los Angeles Rams will sign Buffalo Bills restricted free agent center Ryan Groy to a two-year offer sheet according to Mike Rodak and Adam Caplan of ESPN.com.

Once signed, the Bills will have five days to match the deal from the Rams.

The Bills gave Groy an original round tender worth $1.797 million. With Groy being undrafted, the Bills would not be entitled to any draft pick compensation from Los Angeles should they decline to match the offer.

Groy appeared in all 16 games and made seven starts for Buffalo last season. He’s appeared in a total of 24 games with 10 starts in three seasons with the Bills and Chicago Bears.

Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer coached Groy in Buffalo the last two seasons on Rex Ryan’s staff.