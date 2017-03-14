Report: Ryan Groy signs two-year, $5M offer sheet with Rams

The Bills have a decision to make regarding center Ryan Groy.
Groy was tendered as a restricted free agent at the original-round level by the Bills, which gives them the right to match any offer sheet that Groy signs with another club. Monday night brought word that Groy was close to signing one with the Rams and Tuesday brings more details about the offer.
Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Groy has signed an offer sheet with the Rams for two years and $5 million with $3.5 million in guaranteed money. A second-round tender for Groy would have cost the Bills just under $2.8 million and would have provided for draft pick compensation in the event Groy signed elsewhere.
The low tender means they won’t get any compensation for the unsigned Groy if they let him walk. The Bills will have five days to match the offer and the fact that current starting center Eric Wood is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season will likely factor into their decision.
Seems match-able. This guy filled in nicely as a starter. It’s late enough in Free Agency where the Bills should know that they don’t need to be spending big bux on anyone left out there. Match it and move on. 2.5 mil a year for 2 years on a guy who’s probably going to be starting a lot is a smart move.
Spend some more of Mr. Kroenke’s (Wal Mart) money. After he stole the Rams from St’ Louis area, look at the RAMS success. Hey that Jared Goff pick looks great. From someone who lives close to St. Louis and saw the first Practice at Parkway Central to the glory days of The Greatest Show on Turf, Good Riddance and may all the money you make be a memory of the fans you alienated in St. Louis.
It was stupid for the Bills to tender him as an undrafted player. Should have thrown in a few extra dollars and tendered him as a 4th or 5th rounder.