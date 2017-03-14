Report: Ryan Groy signs two-year, $5M offer sheet with Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The Bills have a decision to make regarding center Ryan Groy.

Groy was tendered as a restricted free agent at the original-round level by the Bills, which gives them the right to match any offer sheet that Groy signs with another club. Monday night brought word that Groy was close to signing one with the Rams and Tuesday brings more details about the offer.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Groy has signed an offer sheet with the Rams for two years and $5 million with $3.5 million in guaranteed money. A second-round tender for Groy would have cost the Bills just under $2.8 million and would have provided for draft pick compensation in the event Groy signed elsewhere.

The low tender means they won’t get any compensation for the unsigned Groy if they let him walk. The Bills will have five days to match the offer and the fact that current starting center Eric Wood is set to become a free agent after the 2017 season will likely factor into their decision.