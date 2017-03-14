Report: Saints sign Alex Okafor

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Monday that the pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together for the Saints and the team reportedly added another one on Tuesday.

The Saints had free agent outside linebacker Alex Okafor in for a visit and the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that he has agreed to a contract with the team.

Okafor was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2013 and he spent the last four seasons with Arizona. He played through a torn biceps while appearing in 15 games as a reserve last season and finished the year with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Okafor had 13.5 sacks overall during his time in Arizona and the Saints are hoping that he can help pressure quarterbacks in New Orleans. Kasim Edebali played a role on that front in recent seasons, but he signed with the Broncos on Monday and more help could come in the draft as the Saints have four picks in the first three rounds to use for further assistance on defense.