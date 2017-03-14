Rob Gronkowski and Ezekiel Elliott have something in common now

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gets a bit of a pass on his behavior by virtue of being Gronk, the modern American superhero of id.

But he may now subject to a little offseason scrutiny of his own, perhaps because of Ezekiel Elliott.

TMZ has video of Gronkowski, with great vigor, burying his head in the cleavage of a young lady at a bar in Charleston. While it’s easy enough to dismiss it as Gronk being Gronk, it comes on the heels of Elliott being criticized for pulling the top off a female partygoer and exposing a breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The difference is Elliott walked into the league with a domestic violence allegation against him, and the league continues to investigate that situation. They haven’t commented on the latest bit of attention he’s drawn.

Of course, there’s another difference between Gronkowski and Elliott, and it will be interesting to gauge the difference in reaction to the two viral videos, both of which featured young rich athletes behaving just like a lot of young non-rich non-athletes.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m. ET: The video in question is from 2015, which sort of underscores the notion that Gronkowski is perceived differently.