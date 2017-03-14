Rob Gronkowski and Ezekiel Elliott have something in common now

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski gets a bit of a pass on his behavior by virtue of being Gronk, the modern American superhero of id.
But he may now subject to a little offseason scrutiny of his own, perhaps because of Ezekiel Elliott.
TMZ has video of Gronkowski, with great vigor, burying his head in the cleavage of a young lady at a bar in Charleston. While it’s easy enough to dismiss it as Gronk being Gronk, it comes on the heels of Elliott being criticized for pulling the top off a female partygoer and exposing a breast during a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The difference is Elliott walked into the league with a domestic violence allegation against him, and the league continues to investigate that situation. They haven’t commented on the latest bit of attention he’s drawn.
Of course, there’s another difference between Gronkowski and Elliott, and it will be interesting to gauge the difference in reaction to the two viral videos, both of which featured young rich athletes behaving just like a lot of young non-rich non-athletes.
UPDATE 1:40 p.m. ET: The video in question is from 2015, which sort of underscores the notion that Gronkowski is perceived differently.
This last paragraph hits the nail on the head
so one over reaction begets another?
Gronky will be out of the NFL in two years probably in prison
Just a couple of jocks partying, pleae don’t turn this into a race thing for crying out loud
The media needs to chill and just let these dudes enjoy their off-season.
Waiting to hear all the people that jumped at Zeke and called him a sleazeball now rush to defend what Gronk did. You know they will.
Location location location?
Good grief. If motor boating is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
Millennials with money. You expect the to abide by a certain set or rules now? And spare me the moral high ground. These woman know exactly what they’re doing and who they’re doing it with.
If the woman Zeke exposed isn’t mad and the woman Gronk motorboated isn’t mad then this should just go away.
Of the two though, Zeke exposing a woman’s breasts in public during an (assumed) family function(what kid doesn’t like a parade?), is worse than Gronk coving a woman’s breasts in an establishment designed for people to get intoxicated and act ridiculous.
Skin color doesn’t matter here. What matters is context and specifics.
They like to party go to any spring break or college kegger you see these types of things all the time
Ps. Nice pic accompanying the article lmao
The incidents don’t appear to be the same. The woman is grabbing the back of Gronks head and driving it in to her tits. The woman in Zekes video clearly didn’t want her tit exposed or ya know, she would not have pulled away and immediately pulled her shirt up.
NOT. THE. SAME
The woman in Zeke’s video swatted him away. The woman in Gronk’s video pulled him towards her. Big difference.
Well this aught to get interesting. The closet racist will still defend gronk as having fun while saying Zeke should be banned or in jail. They will come up with excuse regardless. I think what both of them did was all in good fun and nothing wrong with either.
The real importance here though is consent. Now I cannot say for certain the woman’s consent in either Gronk’s or Elliot’s case, but judging by video alone, it appears one of these guys got the “go-ahead”, and one of them did not. There is no crime in doing what Gronk did if it was discussed and agreed upon by both parties. Same for Elliot, but it’s all about the situation leading up to the actual actions by each man.
Two different things. Gronk was welcomed to engage in the behavior and she appeared to be having more fun than him. Life is unfair. Z didn’t obtain permission to do what he did, so he violated and embarrassed her.
These aren’t stories. This behavior applies to 95% of every unmarried athlete across all sports. It is called living life to the fullest.
Minor difference. In Zeke’s case, it was clearly not consensual – the woman’s objection and rejection was immediate.
Just take a look at the headlines if you don’t get my drift.
While both are bad behavior, Elliotts stunt is far worse.
He exposed the gir for all to see. Did Gronk? No.
Game set and match goes to Elliott the pervatron