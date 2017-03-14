Sean Payton: Malcolm Butler will visit Thursday

Before wide receiver Brandin Cooks was traded to the Patriots for draft picks, there was word of interest in a swap that included cornerback Malcolm Butler.
Butler would have to sign his restricted free agent tender to be traded and he hasn’t done that yet, but the Saints can still sign him to an offer sheet. The Patriots would have a chance to match and would get a first-round pick back from New Orleans if they chose not to match.
If that’s going to happen, the first step in the process will apparently take place on Thursday. Saints coach Sean Payton told Brett Martel of the Associated Press that Butler will visit the Saints that day.
The Saints have the 11th and 32nd picks in the first round with the latter coming from the Patriots in the deal for Cooks. The higher of those picks would be handed over if they signed Butler as a restricted free agent, although the two teams could potentially work out another arrangement if Butler signs his tender as part of the process of landing a long-term deal with the Saints.
Don’t leave MB, you’re a fan favorite especially here in Roxbury!
I would think the money would be lower than what the present team would offer, since there is a 1st rounder attached. Patriots match offer on the cheap I think. Belichick probably has it worked out with Sean Peyton as they are on good terms. BB probably faxed over the contract he wants SP to offer. BB plays chess……….
Sounds like everyone wins. Butler gets his money. Saints get some much-needed help in the secondary and NE unloads an unhappy player and nets a higher 1st round pick than the one they lost when trading for Cooks.
If Malcolm signs with the Saints, this would be a wonderful chapter in Belichick’s future autobiography.
“How I turned an undrafted corner into a Super Bowl trophy and 1st round draft pick.”
So the Patriots take an undrafted free agent, coach him up for 3 years and flip him for a 1st round draft pick. Once again, the Pats show the league how it’s done
Unless Butler has soured to the point that he wants out, as a Pats fan I would rather match the Saints offer and keep him than taking the 11th pick.
Do. Not. Give. Up. Pick. #11. For. This. Guy.
Let him go Pats. You got Gilmore and the phone smasher….that’s all you need……
It would be nice if the Patriots would just match the Saints offer to Butler and keep him. Unfortunately, Butler is probably gone. He may as well go to the Saints. The 32nd pick along with a 2018 3rd round pick should get it done.
1st rd pick back to the Pats
BB is a genius
Pats and Saints have long been doing deals, I knew Butler was coming to NOLA the whole time. With a wink and a nod.
It was nice knowing you Malcolm, thanks for the memories and good luck
So the Patriots take an undrafted free agent, coach him up for 3 years and flip him for a 1st round draft pick. Once again, the Pats show the league how it’s done
———–
Quite the genius move, actually. BB gains leverage by renting Gilmore for at least 2 years, the superior CB in terms of playing more man coverage on a regular basis, while selling high on Butler, who will be 28 soon.
If NE deals Butler and Garoppolo, they’ll have 2 1st rd picks, and more.
Not to mention, it’s a somewhat deep CB class.
lol
Payton and Belichick working in tandem still. By Payton having Butler in for a visit – and announcing it a couple days in advance – it might push another team to do something hasty and put a money offer in front of Butler and be willing to give up their 1st.
The Titans would probably like to pair Butler with Ryan, have two picks in the draft, and might be willing to throw 18 at the Patriots just because they’re flush and have a need for another quality CB.
The 32nd pick along with a 2018 3rd round pick should get it done.
—
It now makes sense why BB had no issue giving up the 1st rder for Cooks. It was only temporary.
So, it’s NE getting a 4th, Cooks and keeping their 32nd and maybe adding a 3rd since Goodell will steal their 4th.
BB is literally playing Goodell right in front of everyone. lmao
He’s had 2 good years as a starter but only 2. Is that really worth the 11th pick AND a big contract? Sounds more like a let’s see what it would really cost to get him signed and see if that’s worth making a deal. Patriots get their 1st rounder back and a maybe a sweetener?
The Saints aren’t going to give up the #11 pick.
If Butler ends up a Saint. He’ll need to sign his tender and then the Patriots will trade him to the saints for the #32 pick in the draft.
Upon joining the Saints, Butler will sign a new contract with the Saints that would have already been agreed upon.
Beloved in New England for all time. Hope he stays.
Saints aren’t giving up the 11th pick for this guy. If they’re interested and he’s amenable, they’d work it out for him to sign his offer, then trade a pick (not the 11th) for him and sign him to a longer deal.
He thinks he should be paid like a top 5 corner. That’s absurd, even without the demands of a draft pick. So good luck with that…
Based on the relationship between BB & SP I don’t see the Patriots taking the #11 instead getting back their #1 pick 32 and recouping their third round pick flipping the 4th round pick back to NOLA and sticking it up the leagues a– since they were going to take that pick from NE
I know it’s been said before but I think it really applies in this case…..BB is playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers.
I’d say it’s pretty much a done deal, with them agreeing on the 32nd pick. Malcolm gets his long-term deal and Pats are in even better shape to resign Hightower, plus they get a first round pick back – maybe even #11 but my guess is #32.
Can’t believe all the talking heads didn’t figure this out.
Pats lose their first 3 picks in the draft. But get 3 players who would a great draft. They knew Butler was an issue.
So, they pay one guy, the same-ish player back, their first pick back and they end up with an extra 4th.
Now come the Browns. They get a 1st and 2nd for Jimmy G.
THAT is how is done.
PS
If they keep JG, that means that Brady has 1 or 2 more years but I would trade him and draft one of the 4 from this year. No guarantee that JG will be happy or that he would stay past next year anyway.
I thought they might even take Osweiller for 1 or 2 mil but no way Belichick disses O’Brien. I wouldn’t take a guy who did what he did to a friend.
win/win/win
If Pats match the offer, and it is lower than MB wanted, he cannot be angry about it.
Id be shocked if the Saints would give up the 11th pick for Butler.
Remember peeps, Butler doesn’t cover the offences number 1 receiver.
The 11th pick for him is highway robbery!!
What will keep you up at night is when you realize Belichick had this contingency all planned out within a week of SB XLIX. Just in case.
I might have sounded a little confusing but in a nutshell.
Pats get 2 first round picks.
Get a 2nd round pick.
Get a 4th round pick..
Ealy
Gilmore
Allen
Lose Butler, Jimmy G and a 3rd.
Scary…
If the Saints can work out a financial deal with Butler then Belichick would be happy to trade for the compensation given up in the Cooks deal to make it an even swap for the 2 players. Saints would not be willing to give up #11 therefore making the trade necessary. Belichick does not want an unhappy player on his roster (see Jamie Collins).
Sad news if he leaves NE
I wish they would just pay him. Not 14 mil a year, but something 8 or 9 ish. But the glory of being a Patriots fan is all the success, the horror is they NEVER make sense or do what you want/think they will.
2017 is going to be a great season though. #6 on the way!
theringisthething says:
Mar 14, 2017 11:34 AM
Unless Butler has soured to the point that he wants out, as a Pats fan I would rather match the Saints offer and keep him than taking the 11th pick.
————–
I agree, but sadly I think this ship has sailed. Most we will get from him is 2017. After that he’s gone unless they franchise him.
As much as I would love to keep Butler…having the Saints’ 11th pick would be a dream come true. I wonder if there’s a way BB can get the pick AND steal Butler back in time for the playoffs? Talk about a genius move. lol
Saints ain’t giving up 11th pick in draft and paying Butler a boatload.
They’ll work out some other compensation. Which I’m not pleased about as I don’t want Pats to give up Butler.
Let him go Pats. You got Gilmore and the phone smasher….that’s all you need……
********************************
We got David Ortiz?
He did pretty well in University of Phoenix stadium. Maybe he would like to be an AZ Cardinal
There won’t be an offer sheet. The Saints may work out a deal with the Patriots after he signs his tender, but you’d have to be insane to think they’d give up the 11th pick for him.
It will be a sign and trade, maybe a second or third round pick.
My guess is the 32nd plus NE moves back into the 3rd round this year or next for NO’s 4th that it got in the Cooks deal – and will have to forfeit because of Deflategate.
That’s way too high of a 4th rounder to be forfeited for NE.
not sure if it’s legal or not…. Don’t know if the Pats & saints can swap back the 32nd pick in a deal…..might be against the CBA??
It is a totally different situation in the swapping the pick back for a player but I just don’t know for sure….
If it’s against the rules it would have to be for the 11th pick or maybe Bill decides that a 2nd this year & next year would be ok…..
Be interesting to see what happens!!!
Man I love watching BB do his stuff!!!
Go Pats!!!
NE’s offseason looks a little different as opposed to prior years. They seem to be pretty intent on adding players that can help them RIGHT NOW (Cooks, Gilmore), and are less interested in stockpiling future assets.
If I were a NE fan, I’d be preparing myself that this may be the last hoorah for Brady and Belechick.
Looks like BB just got the number 11 pick in the draft. Genius move.
The higher of those picks would be handed over if they signed Butler as a restricted free agent
———-
The Saints aren’t going to give up the #11 pick.
———-
32 is higher than 11. I interpret that as the Pats would get #32 back in return for Butler.
Butler didn’t have a good Super Bowl at all. Tired of everyone calling this guy the Pats’ #1 corner all year. He had safety help on all the top receivers he covered. But he usually takes the smaller quicker guy. Rowe and Ryan covered Jones, not Butler.
Gabriel made mincemeat out of Butler. You just can’t give him 10 million a year, it’s ridiculous. Rowe can take his job for less than 10% of that. If BB gets a 1st out of this, he wins again.
No way the Saints give up the #11 for Butler.
Butler is going to the Saints, though. We’re not happy about it in NE because this guy is all effort, all the time and is hitting his prime. He’s a notch below the top corners in the game, but he’s not on the downside. Probably worth 10 million/year in actuality, considering the importance of the position. He’ll get more–just not from the Pats.
The Saints and Pats will figure out the compensation as friendly as they are–probably the 32nd pick back.
Good luck to Malcolm–the Saints are getting a good one.