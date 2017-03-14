Ted Ginn: Drew Brees can extend my career

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 14, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

New Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn will turn 32 next month, an age when many receivers don’t have anything left. But Ginn thinks he’s in the right place to keep his career going.

Ginn said the three-year, $11 million contract he signed with the Saints at the outset of free agency was obviously a big part of his decision to go there, but another big part was that he’ll have a quarterback he thinks he can thrive with.

“That’s why it was very important to find a home like I found, because Drew Brees is the type of guy that can extend your career, man, and that’s what it’s all about,” Ginn said, via ESPN.

Ginn believes he and the Saints have a good understanding of how he’ll fit into their offense.

“They have a pretty good sight of how they want to use me, and just over the years they’ve learned how to use different receivers to bring out their talent,” Ginn said. “I pretty much knew what type of organization they was, without even being in their building. And I already knew that I was gonna be able to come down and be a factor for ‘em. And that’s all I want to be, is be a factor. I don’t have to be the superstar. I don’t have to be the guy that catches every pass on every down.”

The departure of Brandin Cooks, who led the Saints in receiving yards last season, means the Saints would love to see Ginn show that he hasn’t lost a step in his 30s. Ginn sounds confident that he and Brees will make a great pitch-and-catch combination.