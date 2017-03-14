Ted Ginn: Drew Brees can extend my career

New Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn will turn 32 next month, an age when many receivers don’t have anything left. But Ginn thinks he’s in the right place to keep his career going.
Ginn said the three-year, $11 million contract he signed with the Saints at the outset of free agency was obviously a big part of his decision to go there, but another big part was that he’ll have a quarterback he thinks he can thrive with.
“That’s why it was very important to find a home like I found, because Drew Brees is the type of guy that can extend your career, man, and that’s what it’s all about,” Ginn said, via ESPN.
Ginn believes he and the Saints have a good understanding of how he’ll fit into their offense.
“They have a pretty good sight of how they want to use me, and just over the years they’ve learned how to use different receivers to bring out their talent,” Ginn said. “I pretty much knew what type of organization they was, without even being in their building. And I already knew that I was gonna be able to come down and be a factor for ‘em. And that’s all I want to be, is be a factor. I don’t have to be the superstar. I don’t have to be the guy that catches every pass on every down.”
The departure of Brandin Cooks, who led the Saints in receiving yards last season, means the Saints would love to see Ginn show that he hasn’t lost a step in his 30s. Ginn sounds confident that he and Brees will make a great pitch-and-catch combination.
a better question could be can Gin extend brees career??
Ask not what Drew Brees can do for you…. but what YOU can do for Drew Brees. Not much.
This is great. He has been extending his career for years by running straight to the side line on punt returns.
T Ginn,
The Panthers took a chance on your stone hands and made you look good. Without the Thers you are just a third stringer
Cam
“I pretty much knew what type of organization they was…..”
Take some of that money and spend it on English lessons.
“I don’t have to be the superstar. I don’t have to be the guy that catches every pass on every down.” Exactly why Cooks is in NE and Ginn is a Saint.
Catching the ball might help too
All Ted has to do is recruit 2 friends who recruit 2 friends and let the pyramid work .
Best of luck to the guy, and bless him for getting $11 million more. With that said, he has ONLY been good in Carolina…
Maybe they will take him back after a single failed year in NO, ala his situation with the Cardinals…
Here in Carolina we wanted to throw him a going away party…. but he dropped it
“I pretty much knew what type of organization they was,”
Gotta love the college education them players be getting.
I’m surprised Ginn caught anything in Carolina…Scam Newton would make Jerry Rice look bad.
I applaud the thought process and I agree that this is how you build a team around a franchise QB.
If the QB is going to get paid a kings ransom then the QB has to make steak out of hamburger helper. It’s the only way to field depth and a defense under the salary cap. Brees has to turn Gin into Cooks. That is why Brees is making the fat cash. It helps to have Willie Snead who is one of the best bargains in the NFL. I’m a Patriots fan and that is how the Pats have done it for a really long time. It works. You just have to trust the process and be patient. Some fans struggle with that more than others.
paw paw cam made ginn you idiot where else did ginn have a 10 td year other then in carolina?
ginns fast but he has stone hands!! hes going to suck for the aints because hes all about the deep ball and yall throw quick passes all game if thats the case ginn will suck . you lost cooks and replaced him with ginn lol aints blow
“I don’t have to be the guy that catches every pass on every down.”
He’ll settle for the opportunity to drop every 5th one.
Ginn has speed still but he is heavy handed and has butter fingers. He drops half of the balls that are thrown his way. Wish him all of the best though.
pantherfan4life says:
Mar 14, 2017 11:57 AM
Here in Carolina we wanted to throw him a going away party…. but he dropped it
——
Awesome!