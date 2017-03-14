Terrelle Pryor wants to set up some workouts with Kirk Cousins

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

There are few things certain in Washington right now. But since new wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is on a one-year contract just like quarterback Kirk Cousins, he at least wants to get to know his new passer as quickly as he can.

Via Mike Jones of the Washington Post, Pryor said he wanted to set up some workouts with Cousins and his new teammates as soon as possible.

“I’m assuming he’ll be the quarterback,” Pryor said of Cousins. “I’d love the opportunity to play with Kirk. He’s a great quarterback.”

Cousins has signed his franchise tender, though his future in Washington remains cloudy.

But that didn’t keep Pryor from reaching out to Cousins to set up the workouts. While he said playing with Cousins was an attractive part of coming to Washington, he said it wasn’t the only reason he signed a one-year, $8 million deal there.

“I don’t want to say it was my first priority because, at the end of the day, you want to be wanted. You want to be with a team that wants you on the team,” Pryor said. “Washington was very aggressive in terms of wanting me to be on the team. I played with six quarterbacks last year, so I don’t think it will get that bad. Obviously, I would like to play with Kirk. I’d be an idiot if I didn’t believe that. He’s a great quarterback, and, hopefully, that happens.”

While the contracts dictate they will be together for the next 360 days or so, the fact he has to hope he plays with Cousins speaks volumes about the current situation there.