Terrelle Pryor’s full incentive package requires pretty big year

Posted by Mike Florio on March 14, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Washington receiver Terrelle Pryor opted for a one-year, $6 million deal with up to $2 million tied to incentives. To get the full $2 million, he needs to have a pretty big year.

And that could be hard to do if quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t there.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Pryor’s incentives fall into three categories: catches, yards, and touchdowns. He can make another $1 million based on receptions, another $500,000 based on receiving yards, and another $500,000 based on touchdowns.

As to receptions, Pryor gets $250,000 for 60 catches, a total of $600,000 for 70 catches, and a total of $1 million if he has 80 receptions or more. As to receiving yards, he gets $150,000 for 750 yards, a total of $300,000 for 1,000 yards, and a total of $500,000 for 1,250 yards. As to touchdowns, Pryor gets an extra $100,000 for six, a total of $300,000 for eight, and a total of $500,000 for 10.

To get the full $2 million (and to make the contract worth $8 million), Pryor needs to have 80 or more catches for 1,250 yards and 10 touchdowns. Based on his 2016 performance (77 catches, 1,007 yards, four touchdowns), Pryor would have made an extra $750,000.

While there’s a very good chance Pryor will be even better at receiver in his second full year playing the position, it will be harder to get there if Cousins is gone. And it will be ironic, to say the least, if Cousins gets traded to the team that Pryor left.