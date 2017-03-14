Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 14, 2017, 7:06 AM EDT

Will OL Vladimir Ducasse get a shot at a starting job with the Bills?

The Dolphins seem to value intangibles in their free agent deals.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore hopes he’ll be lining up with Malcolm Butler.

Jets CB Buster Skrine is moonlighting as a fitness instructor.

Signing his contract made Ravens DT Brandon Williams get a bit emotional.

The Bengals bid a fond farewell to DT Domata Peko.

Said Browns WR Kenny Britt, “Throughout my career, I have just been learning the bumps and the hills that you’ve got to get over, and I think I have passed through those throughout my career and my age right now.”

The Steelers had LB Jayrone Elliott in for a visit before he re-signed with the Packers.

Quarterback has become a popular mock draft pick for the Texans.

The Colts hope their new collection of linebackers makes for a nastier defense.

The Jaguars are expected to look for guard help in the draft.

New Titans WR Eric Weems took his time getting over the Falcons’ Super Bowl loss.

Said Broncos coach Vance Joseph of QB Paxton Lynch, “Paxton’s a young guy with great talent. But playing quarterback in the NFL, it’s a lot more than talent.”

Being “a relentless worker” helped S Daniel Sorensen land an extension with the Chiefs.

Raiders QB Derek Carr won the 2016 Commitment to Excellence Award.

The Chargers have inspired the creation of a hot dog.

Is QB Chase Daniel an option for the Cowboys?

The Giants are expected to hold onto RB Shane Vereen.

WR Alshon Jeffery will wear No. 17 with the Eagles.

Playing for the Browns left WR Terrelle Pryor unruffled by quarterback drama with the Redskins.

Assessing the playmaking potential of the Bears defense.

A late offer led G T.J. Lang to sign with the Lions.

Recapping the Packers’ work in free agency.

A look at the contracts the Vikings gave tackles Mike Remmers and Riley Reiff.

The Falcons are confident they’ll reach agreement on an extension with RB Devonta Freeman.

How have the first days of free agency affect the Panthers’ draft plans?

Ted Ginn wants to return punts for the Saints.

If the Buccaneers were interested in QB Nick Foles, they’ll have to look elsewhere with Foles back in Philly.

The players who left the Cardinals as free agents cashed in.

Greg Robinson is moving to the right side of the Rams’ offensive line.

The 49ers visited with T Byron Bell, who missed 2016 with an injury.

What does the Seahawks’ interest in TE Jared Cook mean for Jimmy Graham?