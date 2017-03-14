Two years, $30.5 million for Tyrod Taylor

Before last week, the Bills had to decide whether to guarantee $30.5 million in payments to unlock the next five years of Tyrod Taylor’s contract. With Taylor and the Bills agreeing to a new deal, they’ll pay him a total of $30.5 million for two more seasons.
Via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, Taylor agreed to slash his pay over the next two years from $40.5 million to $30.5 million, in exchange for the ability to hit the market (or to be tagged) in 2019. With only $1 million of his $10 million salary in 2018 guaranteed at signing and a $6 million roster bonus due at some point during the 2018 league year (presumably, early in it), the Bills will be in a similar boat next March, with a lot less on the line than this year.
It’s a win-win, given that Taylor didn’t play so well to make picking up the option under his old contract a no-brainer or so poorly to make cutting him a no-brainer. Given that Taylor’s agent had some “casual conversation” aimed at finding out what other teams would pay, it’s safe to say that Taylor made the decision with eyes wide open, and that his quid pro quo comes from the opportunity to become a free agent in 2019, when he’ll be 29.
So, I went to a stats website to come on here and talk about how his stats are pitiful and he’s not worth the money…
Turns out, they’re not too bad and probably worth 15M/ year. In his 2 full years, 29 games started, he’s at 63% with over 6000 yds, 37 TDs, 12 INTs. Of his 13 fumbles, he’s only lost 3. He also has 200 rushes for about 6 yds/ and he’s added 10 rushing TDs. His QB rating was 89.7 this year and 99.4 last year.
All in all, I’d say he’s on the edge of moving into the Top 1/3rd for QBs in the league.
Not a bad signing once you recognize he’s only 27 yrs old.
So far this off season it’s the only position that the Bills have addressed that has not degenerated. Tyrod Taylor is an exciting QB, that has demenstrated he is capable of leading a playoff caliber offense.
1. No need to pretend you were ever going to criticize him/the money. We all know you weren’t.
2. 6k yards and 37 tds in 29 games? Thats an average of 200 yds/g and JUST over 1 TD a game. That SCREAMS replacement level/backup qb numbers.
3. “Of his 13 fumbles, only 3 were lost” – you realize fumble recoveries are pretty random, and the exact reversal trend can happen over the next 13, right? Where they only get 3 back?
4. How does the fact their offense ranked 30th in passing (sandwiched between Cleveland/Houston and LA/SF) mesh with the fact he’s “on the edge of moving into the top 1/3rd” tier in your eyes?
I’d love to have him as a backup, but he’s no more than an average to below average starter at best. Crazy good D and running game (which he contributes to), his team can probably win 9-10 games. Without that, his team is bottom 3rd in the league with him at the helm.
Osweiler got more $, isn’t 1/2 as good. he got ripped!
Considering what Tannehill, Osweiller, Smith, Fitz, Dalton and Bradford make, TT looks like a bargain.
He’s NOT that bad…he’s getting better as he learns the league. He’s got a good arm, he’s mobile, doesn’t turn the ball over a ton, and he’s improving. He’s not a top 5 QB, but he’s probably at the tail end of that next tier, maybe 12th or 13th best. I don’t get the hate for this guy on here. Who do you people think the Bills should get that’s available, and would be better?
But $14 million is too much for Romo? Tyrod couldn’t carry Romo’s jock.
$30.5 million??? How about investing a fraction of that in a good scouting department. Maybe one that knows how to find QBs. How much is Dallas paying Dak Prescott?
He’ll be good for 7 or 8 wins a year.
If Mike Glennon is making 14.5, spending the extra 500K is worth it.
He’s serviceable, and without him you still have to pay a replacement QB, so the savings wont be that much, and the quality will drop.
Fair price for a guy that manages a game. He’s built to play with a running offense and a lead. In those circumstances he’s an asset. He’s not a guy that is going to win games throwing the ball. The Raiders debacle showed what happens when you need to rely his arm.
Its the best of both worlds. It allows the Bills to get out after next season if he bombs again. It shifts his cap hits to an advantageous position for the team. And if they decide to keep him going into 2018 it gives them some breathing room to draft their next QB and let him sit a season. And on top of that, Tyrod still gets paid and gets to see what teams will pay for him when the Bills decide to move on.
Both sides get what they want
Seems like a fair deal for both and being realistic, who out there could they replace him with that would give them a significantly better option?
They’d get ridiculed if they cut Taylor and signed the likes of Fitz or Osweiler etc. Rookies are rarely anything but a crap shoot. Taylor is a good player and known quantity.