Vikings sign Datone Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 14, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

The Vikings continue to stay close to home for free agents.

They announced they had signed former Packers first-rounder Datone Jones, the latest in a string of links between the NFC North rivals.

Jones, who has converted from defensive end to outside linebacker, was Green Bay’s 2013 first-rounder from UCLA.

He’s expected to be a defensive end in the Vikings’ 4-3 defense.

Minnesota also had Packers castoff running back Eddie Lacy in for a visit, and want to bring tight end Jared Cook in if he gets out of Seattle without a deal.