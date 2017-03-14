Vikings sign Datone Jones

The Vikings continue to stay close to home for free agents.
They announced they had signed former Packers first-rounder Datone Jones, the latest in a string of links between the NFC North rivals.
Jones, who has converted from defensive end to outside linebacker, was Green Bay’s 2013 first-rounder from UCLA.
He’s expected to be a defensive end in the Vikings’ 4-3 defense.
Minnesota also had Packers castoff running back Eddie Lacy in for a visit, and want to bring tight end Jared Cook in if he gets out of Seattle without a deal.
Datone was a square peg in a round hole here. He couldn’t hold up as a D Lineman so they had him lose 20# and convert to an edge rusher. A 4 -3 scheme will fit him better.
Rick thinks he has played tremendously against his NFCN opponents.
If you keep signing Packer throw-aways, then you will never be as good as them.
More packer rejects for spielman.
At least in GB he had upside, maybe he will catch on in Minnesota, but producing consistently which is pretty much what the NFL is ALL about, is what he struggled with.
Am I the only person that thought AP would have been signed before this guy though?
Rick just watches the GB waiver wire knowing signing anyone Ted doesn’t want at his price will be an upgrade for his team.
Of note – aren’t Barr and Kendricks also former UCLA players (LBs)? Did they every play together at the same time in college?
He’s definitely not going to be a starter or anything, but lets see if he responds to Zimmer’s teaching style. He is literally about to get a Phd in Defensive Philosophy so perhaps he will end up as a Will backer(only used base set on 30% of plays in 2016) who knows he might not even make the team.
Im cool with him coming on board though, that dude is about to take a lot of crap from a lot of very peculiar people so, we got his back.
1st round bust with packers =’s a shrewd cheap back-up with the Vikings.
Contract details:
1 year $3.75 million that could increase to $5 million.
Hate to say it, but they overpaid for him.
Seriously, doesn’t anyone find it weird that spieldope likes packer rejects more than any other team? Jennings, jones
Not much money on a prove it 1 year deal, see if 4-3 fits his style better at this level, ok move.
That makes 1 same as Viking rejects on your roster, only difference our reject isn’t starting the year on a suspension, weird that a packer player suspended for performance enhancing drugs by the way
Well he’s going back to his natural position… DE, instead of LB. Packers tend to force players to play out of position. I’m a Packer fan… never liked watching him play LB. I don’t think he was ever used correctly (or coached correctly). I won’t be surprised if he does well under Zimmer. I wish him well. As much as I hate to say this, Vikings probably made a good move here.
