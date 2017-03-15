 Skip to content

Andre Holmes says he hasn’t signed with Bills “at this moment”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT
Wednesday afternoon brought a report from ESPN citing NFLPA documents that said wide receiver Andre Holmes signed a three-year deal with the Bills.

That report has been debunked by someone very close to the situation. Holmes went on Twitter shortly after ESPN’s report of a deal that would pay him up to $4.5 million went out to say that he hasn’t actually agreed to a contract with Buffalo.

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports a Bills spokesman also says that Holmes has not officially signed with the team, which, when taken with Holmes’ reference to “at this moment,” suggests that there’s a decent chance that the terms filed with the union could be in effect at some point soon. As of now, though, Holmes says he’s still a free agent.

