Andre Holmes says he hasn’t signed with Bills “at this moment”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT

Wednesday afternoon brought a report from ESPN citing NFLPA documents that said wide receiver Andre Holmes signed a three-year deal with the Bills.

That report has been debunked by someone very close to the situation. Holmes went on Twitter shortly after ESPN’s report of a deal that would pay him up to $4.5 million went out to say that he hasn’t actually agreed to a contract with Buffalo.

I have not signed/agreed to any contract yet with any team. The report at this moment is false. — Andre Holmes (@dreholmes18) March 15, 2017

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports a Bills spokesman also says that Holmes has not officially signed with the team, which, when taken with Holmes’ reference to “at this moment,” suggests that there’s a decent chance that the terms filed with the union could be in effect at some point soon. As of now, though, Holmes says he’s still a free agent.