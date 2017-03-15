Andre Holmes signs with Bills

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

The Bills have added their third free agent wide receiver of the year.

Dan Graziano and Mike Rodak of ESPN.com report, via NFLPA documents, that the Bills have signed former Raiders wideout Andre Holmes to a three-year deal. Holmes can make up to $4.5 million over the course of the contract with $2.425 million in guaranteed money.

Holmes spent the last four seasons with the Raiders and caught 100 passes for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns over that span.

Holmes joins Philly Brown and Jeremy Butler as new arrivals to the Bills’ receiving corps. Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and Justin Hunter have all left as free agents, which makes for an almost total overhaul of the depth chart behind Sammy Watkins. Given the lack of a sure No. 2 behind Watkins, the team may have their eyes on wideouts in the draft as well.