Ankle will keep Corey Davis from participating in pro day today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

One first-round prospect has figured out a way to keep from suffering an injury at his pro day workout — he’s not going to participate because of an old one.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis won’t participate in his pro day today because of the ankle problem that kept him from doing drills at the Scouting Combine.

He had surgery in January, and apparently isn’t ready to show teams his testing speed. He showed plenty in college, setting an FBS record with 5,285 receiving yards during his career with the Broncos.

He’s expected to be ready for minicamps, but creates an interesting problem for teams, who will have to judge him on tape alone.

That’s what Washington’s Sidney Jones might have preferred, after tearing his Achilles at his pro day, which will certainly harm his draft stock since teams will be drafting a guy they know they have to redshirt for a year.