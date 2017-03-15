Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended two games

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was released by the Buccaneers in the wake of a DUI arrest early last season and he’ll be missing time early next season for the same reason.

Seferian-Jenkins, who now plays for the Jets, has been suspended two games by the league under the Personal Conduct Policy. Players arrested for DUI are typically banned for that length of time absent other circumstances that could lead to a harsher penalty.

Seferian-Jenkins resolved the criminal case against him by entering a plea of no contest on a reckless driving charge last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service. He will also pay a fine and attend a DUI prevention class to satisfy the terms of the plea.

Seferian-Jenkins can take part in offseason work, training camp and the preseason with the Jets. If he makes the team, he won’t be permitted at practice or team meetings until the suspension is over.