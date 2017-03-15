Austin Seferian-Jenkins suspended two games

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was released by the Buccaneers in the wake of a DUI arrest early last season and he’ll be missing time early next season for the same reason.
Seferian-Jenkins, who now plays for the Jets, has been suspended two games by the league under the Personal Conduct Policy. Players arrested for DUI are typically banned for that length of time absent other circumstances that could lead to a harsher penalty.
Seferian-Jenkins resolved the criminal case against him by entering a plea of no contest on a reckless driving charge last month. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service. He will also pay a fine and attend a DUI prevention class to satisfy the terms of the plea.
Seferian-Jenkins can take part in offseason work, training camp and the preseason with the Jets. If he makes the team, he won’t be permitted at practice or team meetings until the suspension is over.
I have already given up on this season, I hope for Darnold but knowing the Jets the players will go on an all out fury and win one for Todd Bowles at the end of the year moving us to #2.
This guy is a turd. There are so many good TEs in this year’s draft class that if the Jets are tired of dealing with him already they could find his replacement pretty easily next month.