Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap: “I don’t see the plan”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT

The Bengals have lost some of their top players in free agency, and at least one of the top players who remains isn’t sure what’s going on.

Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap took to Twitter and said he doesn’t understand what the Bengals’ plan is in free agency, adding that the players don’t get a say in the matter.

“I don’t see the plan but guess that’s not my role to either,” Dunlap wrote.

Dunlap’s tweet came shortly after news broke that former Bengals running back Rex Burkhead had signed with the Patriots. The Bengals have also lost two top offensive linemen in Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, and three players from their defensive front seven in Karlos Dansby, Margus Hunt and Domata Peko. The only player they’ve added is offensive tackle Andre Smith.

Dunlap is surely reflecting the thoughts of many Bengals fans in not seeing how a team is supposed to get better with moves like that in free agency.