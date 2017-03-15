 Skip to content

Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap: “I don’t see the plan”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT
The Bengals have lost some of their top players in free agency, and at least one of the top players who remains isn’t sure what’s going on.

Pro Bowl defensive end Carlos Dunlap took to Twitter and said he doesn’t understand what the Bengals’ plan is in free agency, adding that the players don’t get a say in the matter.

“I don’t see the plan but guess that’s not my role to either,” Dunlap wrote.

Dunlap’s tweet came shortly after news broke that former Bengals running back Rex Burkhead had signed with the Patriots. The Bengals have also lost two top offensive linemen in Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, and three players from their defensive front seven in Karlos Dansby, Margus Hunt and Domata Peko. The only player they’ve added is offensive tackle Andre Smith.

Dunlap is surely reflecting the thoughts of many Bengals fans in not seeing how a team is supposed to get better with moves like that in free agency.

  1. mojodoa says: Mar 15, 2017 6:04 AM

    The team didn’t make it over the hump. The organisation has changed to rebuild mode.

  2. v2787 says: Mar 15, 2017 6:07 AM

    It doesn’t look like there is a plan at all. The Bengals have never exactly been known as a smart, intuitive, forward-thinking organization anyway. It’s sad for the fans of Cincinnati, who deserve better. (At least they aren’t in Cleveland, right?)

  3. laukkanen5 says: Mar 15, 2017 6:10 AM

    how bad are they now …the Browns may pass them this year, and they have no qb, like the Bengals.

