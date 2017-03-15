Bill Callahan adds assistant head coach to title

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

There’s been more attention paid to the front office than the coach staff in Washington recently, but there have been some changes to Jay Gruden’s group of assistants as well.

The Redskins announced on Tuesday that Bill Callahan has added the title of assistant head coach. The former Raiders and University of Nebraska head coach has been the offensive line coach for the last two seasons.

Callahan’s title change comes after offensive coordinator Sean McVay left to become the Rams head coach. Matt Cavanaugh is now the offensive coordinator while Gruden will call the offensive plays.

There were a few other moves announced as well. Chad Grimm, son of Redskins great Russ Grimm, will be the outside linebackers coach after spending the last two years as a defensive quality control coach. Bret Munsey will be the assistant special teams coach and Chris O’Hara has been hired as the offensive quality control coach after two years as a coaching associate with the Jaguars.