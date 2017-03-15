Bucs re-sign Joe Hawley

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT

The Buccaneers have re-signed center Joe Hawley.

The team announced that Hawley agreed to a two-year deal to remain in Tampa on Wednesday. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Hawley signed with the Falcons a week into the 2015 season and has gone on to start 29 of their last 31 games in the middle of the offensive line. He opened his Tampa career as a backup to Evan Smith, but Smith was hurt in the 2015 season opener and Hawley held onto the job upon his return to health.

Hawley is the sixth player to re-sign with the Bucs since the end of the regular season. Safety Chris Conte, defensive end Will Gholston, running back Jacquizz Rodgers, defensive tackle Sealver Siliga and cornerback Josh Robinson also chose to remain in Tampa.