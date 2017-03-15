Calais Campbell: I felt I could add more value to Jaguars

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell’s brief time as a free agent featured some intrigue as initial reports he was headed to Jacksonville were followed by word that the Broncos were making a late push to sign him.
Campbell ultimately wound up with the Jaguars, which led Broncos cornerback Chris Harris to make a Twitter post about players not trying to win a Super Bowl that appeared to be directed at Campbell. Campbell told Robert Klemko of TheMMQB.com that he saw Harris’ tweet and that he believes “the rest of the world doesn’t see Jacksonville the way I do.”
Campbell pointed to the amount of one-score losses the Jaguars picked up last season as a sign that the team is close to breaking through. While the money couldn’t have hurt in the final reckoning, Campbell said that he feels he can play a big role in making that happen.
“Playing with Von Miller was a big temptation,” Campbell said. “He’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Playing next to a guy like that is a positive, because you feed off a guy like that. That would have been cool. Also, being home would have been a good situation. But you look at the division the Jaguars are in, the AFC South, and the players they’re bringing in, and I felt like it could be an opportunity to go out there and leave my mark on a young team. I didn’t want to go to Denver and just be one of the guys, which is cool. But I knew in Jacksonville I could add a lot more value.”
The Jaguars also signed cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church to a defense that already looked pretty good on paper. It’s not the first time that the Jags have emerged from free agency with optimism, though, and they haven’t been able to keep it up once the games started in the past.
All the money in the world couldn’t make me play in that dump known as Jacksonville.
The Jaguars will be okay in 2018. For 2017, Bortles is still their quarterback and he is a train wreck. Even his mediocre numbers are a byproduct of garbage time soft defenses.
Huge contract… being in a city where you have less then zero pressure to actually win and no state tax yeh your adding value
Campbell went with the highest take home pay. Pure and simple.
Well the sunshine looks pretty nice here not sure what is looks and smells like in Cleveland right now but im guess like cold farts
Well yeah, but the franchise is worth about as much as a membership to the Jelly of the Month Club so that isn’t saying a much.
If Chris Harris is one of those players who wants to win a Super Bowl, then why is he in Denver?
Chris Harris sounds like a loser to me. That’s what some people said about Reggie White when he signed with Green Bay. Instead of jumping on for a free ride with an already winning team, Reggie helped carry the Packers to a super bowl, and turned them into champions. That’s what winners do.
That’s code for most $$$ BTW…
He opened his mouth and all we hear is $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
“All the money in the world couldn’t make me play in that dump known as Jacksonville.”
I love comments like this. As if someone offered you $10 million a year to go play in the middle of the Louisiana swamps and you wouldn’t hastily pack up your double wide and be rolling out within the hour.
With no state income tax, lots of beaches, warm winter weather, there are far worse places to be than Jacksonville. Like Cleveland.
artliedtocleveland says:
Mar 15, 2017 10:01 AM
All the money in the world couldn’t make me play in that dump known as Jacksonville.
Out of you’re mind the weather, women in bikini, that much money….P.S Go Raiders!!!
artliedtocleveland says:
Mar 15, 2017 10:01 AM
All the money in the world couldn’t make me play in that dump known as Jacksonville.
—————-
Yeah….Cleveland is a real paradise….
Congrats to CC on the big pay day, you earned it! Great player, great guy.
-Cards fan