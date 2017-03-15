Charges against Darrelle Revis dismissed

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT

Former Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is in Pittsburgh for a court hearing on Wednesday related to the four felony charges he faces as a result of an altercation on a Pittsburgh street last month.

He no longer faces them. Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media reports that a judge has dismissed all of the charges against Revis. The testimony of Revis’ friend Rashawn Bolton appears to have led to the decision.

Revis objected to being filmed with a phone by one of the two men who wound up unconscious after being punched in the face. Neither they nor a witness identified Revis as the man who punched them as there was another unidentified man on the scene.

At Wednesday’s court hearing, Bolton identified himself as both that person and the person who threw the punches. Kinkhabwala reports that Bolton said that he pulled the two men off of Revis and then punched them. He also said his voice is the one heard in a video showing the two men knocked out while someone takes credit for doing it on the soundtrack.

Revis is a free agent after being released by the Jets. Any team that was worried about his availability due to ongoing legal trouble no longer has that as a concern, although it remains unknown what kind of market exists for Revis.