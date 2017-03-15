 Skip to content

Connor Barwin visiting the Rams

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 15, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT
With the Rams transitioning to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Wade Phillips, they need some guys familiar with the scheme. So it makes sense that they’re looking at one who has experience there.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Barwin is visiting the Rams today.

Barwin was cut by the Eagles for reasons economic, but he also was out of place when they shifted to a 4-3 front, and Barwin was converted to a defensive end.

Barwin’s also visited the Bengals as the 30-year-old looks for a new home. His experience with Phillips in Houston could make him a valuable piece as they convert.

2 Responses to “Connor Barwin visiting the Rams”
  1. zerotrophiessince1961 says: Mar 15, 2017 10:20 AM

    Green Bay REALLY needs Barwin’s upside and depth. Come on Ted!!

  2. packmangamble says: Mar 15, 2017 10:54 AM

    Come visit the Packers!! You’ll like it here!!!

