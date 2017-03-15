Darrelle Revis says in Pittsburgh courthouse he’d like to play for Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 15, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

Free agent defensive back Darrelle Revis talked to NFL Network on his way out the door after having criminal charges against him dropped in a Pittsburgh courtroom today, and he said he’d love to spend the whole offseason and upcoming season in Pittsburgh.

Asked if he’d be interested in signing with the Steelers, Revis said he’d love it.

“That would be great,” Revis said. “As a child I watched the Steelers play, went to a few games as a young child, I played here in high school and college, so to play here professionally would be awesome too. So we’ll see. Hopefully we’ll have a conversation with the Steelers.”

Revis said he’d be happy playing either cornerback or safety, whatever his new team wants, and he’s in excellent shape and eager to show he can still contribute.

“I’m 10 pounds lighter than I was last year at this time so I’m really hammering that,” Revis said. “The hunger is definitely there, just passion and love for the game, and I’m excited. I’m excited for this upcoming season. I just had to put this past me and now I can really focus on what team I can fit with, the best system and team and coaches.”

Ultimately, Revis said, he’ll end up wherever there’s a team that wants him, but he hopes that team is the Steelers.

“I want to go where I’m wanted at the end of the day,” Revis said. “This is where I’m from, I’m proud to be from here, proud to be a citizen of Pittsburgh.”