Datone Jones “hungry” to sack Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT

The Packers saw two of their 2016 players sign with other teams as free agents on Tuesday.

Running back Eddie Lacy landed with the Seahawks amid reports that his weight has ballooned well above his ideal playing weight. Defensive lineman Datone Jones isn’t plagued by the same issue, but the new Viking did say that he’s feeling a little peckish now that he’s going to be on the opposite side of the field from the Packers.

“Now I got a chance to go and chase Aaron Rodgers, and play against one of the best quarterbacks in the world,” Jones said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m very excited. … Aaron knows. He knows I’m coming after him hungry. … He’s like wine, he’s only getting better with age. But that’s up to us to neutralize him and stop him.”

Jones didn’t rack up sacks while he was with the Packers — nine in 59 games for Green Bay — and will be moving back to the defensive line after spending the last year-plus as an outside linebacker. That will have him close to Rodgers when the ball is snapped, but history says it’s no guarantee he’s going to satisfy his hunger.