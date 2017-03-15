Datone Jones “hungry” to sack Aaron Rodgers

The Packers saw two of their 2016 players sign with other teams as free agents on Tuesday.
Running back Eddie Lacy landed with the Seahawks amid reports that his weight has ballooned well above his ideal playing weight. Defensive lineman Datone Jones isn’t plagued by the same issue, but the new Viking did say that he’s feeling a little peckish now that he’s going to be on the opposite side of the field from the Packers.
“Now I got a chance to go and chase Aaron Rodgers, and play against one of the best quarterbacks in the world,” Jones said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m very excited. … Aaron knows. He knows I’m coming after him hungry. … He’s like wine, he’s only getting better with age. But that’s up to us to neutralize him and stop him.”
Jones didn’t rack up sacks while he was with the Packers — nine in 59 games for Green Bay — and will be moving back to the defensive line after spending the last year-plus as an outside linebacker. That will have him close to Rodgers when the ball is snapped, but history says it’s no guarantee he’s going to satisfy his hunger.
Sounds like a great sportsman. Probably the reason he didn’t fit in at gb.
This headline should get the packer parrots going. Just mention their drama queen QB other than he is the greatest and they lose it. AR isn’t the greatest. He is another Favre drama boy. gb wouldn’t have it any other way. It is what they do to their qb’s.
A 4-3 DE position suits Jones better than a 3-4 OLB, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much more effective he can be in that role. But he still has to face two of the best OTs in the game when he plays the Packers.
He couldn’t do it in practice when he knew the offensive play ahead of time. Will be interesting.
The only time he got close to a quarterback was when he walked past one on the sidelines..great draft pick ted
I’m glad this guy feels appreciated and feels he can perform within a system more conducive to his experience. I like this guy and would’ve preferred the Packers kept him.
Maybe he will do well with a change of venue, a lot of players do.
I don’t want to rain on his parade, but I always thought he wasn’t big enough for the line or fast enough as linebacker. He was a “tweener ” and will get more money and more playing time by going to the Vikings. Who wouldn’t want that?
Good for him. I hope he does well.
If Datone played as good as he talked he’d still be in Green Bay.
Eat a Snickers Datone. You act like Reggie White when you’re hungry.
Interesting how the headline says “sack”, but Jones says “chase”.
Jones is much more accurate than the headline.
This guy is a first round bust, one of many from TT. Good luck motivating this guy in purple.
Didn’t Aaron Boone start talking junk about the Packers after signing with the purples? How did that one work out? Better to just keep your mouth shut and prove it Datone considering you average 2.25 sacks/year…
Why would any player feel good about moving from the Packers to the Vikings?
I like Jones attitude!
Nick Barnett was hungry to sack Favre too… defenders liken hitting QBs.
Shame he had to waste his first years in the league on that putrid GB defense
Ah, 9 sacks in 59 games is equal to less than 4 sacks per season so that’s not exactly setting the world on fire. Of course, if he were any good, someone other than the Vikings would be after him.
He can be as hungry as he wants but don’t tell me that the Packer offensive linemen don’t know his skills (or lack thereof) after 4 years on the same practice field every day.
If he showed that “hunger” before, he would still be a Packer.
Ha!! Datone Jones is a riot. The guy was a first round bust and he’s talking like he’s Reggie White.
He must be drinking the water in Minnesota, because already he’s delusional!
The only way he’ll even see Aaron Rodgers is by watching highlights on ESPN of Aaron throwing TD’s against the Vikings!
Well, it can’t hurt to have someone who knows Rodgers very well. Not sure it’s going to help much, but it can’t hurt.
Ha ha ha. Aaron won’t give you another thought, Datone. And, it’s Lacy who’s always hungry. Get your own thing.
#WARRIORS #MarchtoMinneapolis.
It will be interesting to see how he does in his previous (natural?) position as a 4-3 DE. He’s extremely athletic for his size.
Honestly, I see him as a situational pass rusher where he can use his speed. I don’t know that he has the strength to go toe to toe with O-linemen for 3 downs.
Then again, his speed is why GB drafted him and all they really tried to use. Now that he’s matured, some time in the weight room might bring out newfound strength.
We shall see…
Who wouldn’t?
By all accounts the guy is a total d-bag.