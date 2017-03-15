 Skip to content

Datone Jones “hungry” to sack Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2017, 8:02 AM EDT
The Packers saw two of their 2016 players sign with other teams as free agents on Tuesday.

Running back Eddie Lacy landed with the Seahawks amid reports that his weight has ballooned well above his ideal playing weight. Defensive lineman Datone Jones isn’t plagued by the same issue, but the new Viking did say that he’s feeling a little peckish now that he’s going to be on the opposite side of the field from the Packers.

“Now I got a chance to go and chase Aaron Rodgers, and play against one of the best quarterbacks in the world,” Jones said, via the Pioneer Press. “I’m very excited. … Aaron knows. He knows I’m coming after him hungry. … He’s like wine, he’s only getting better with age. But that’s up to us to neutralize him and stop him.”

Jones didn’t rack up sacks while he was with the Packers — nine in 59 games for Green Bay — and will be moving back to the defensive line after spending the last year-plus as an outside linebacker. That will have him close to Rodgers when the ball is snapped, but history says it’s no guarantee he’s going to satisfy his hunger.

22 Responses to “Datone Jones “hungry” to sack Aaron Rodgers”
  1. GenXJay says: Mar 15, 2017 8:14 AM

    Sounds like a great sportsman. Probably the reason he didn’t fit in at gb.

  2. fmc651 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:16 AM

    This headline should get the packer parrots going. Just mention their drama queen QB other than he is the greatest and they lose it. AR isn’t the greatest. He is another Favre drama boy. gb wouldn’t have it any other way. It is what they do to their qb’s.

  3. beerbratscheese says: Mar 15, 2017 8:27 AM

    A 4-3 DE position suits Jones better than a 3-4 OLB, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much more effective he can be in that role. But he still has to face two of the best OTs in the game when he plays the Packers.

  4. teal379 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:34 AM

    He couldn’t do it in practice when he knew the offensive play ahead of time. Will be interesting.

  5. packfan66 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:35 AM

    The only time he got close to a quarterback was when he walked past one on the sidelines..great draft pick ted

  6. stellarperformance says: Mar 15, 2017 8:37 AM

    I’m glad this guy feels appreciated and feels he can perform within a system more conducive to his experience. I like this guy and would’ve preferred the Packers kept him.

    Maybe he will do well with a change of venue, a lot of players do.

    I don’t want to rain on his parade, but I always thought he wasn’t big enough for the line or fast enough as linebacker. He was a “tweener ” and will get more money and more playing time by going to the Vikings. Who wouldn’t want that?

    Good for him. I hope he does well.

  7. LombardisHouse says: Mar 15, 2017 8:40 AM

    If Datone played as good as he talked he’d still be in Green Bay.

  8. mashoaf says: Mar 15, 2017 8:43 AM

    Eat a Snickers Datone. You act like Reggie White when you’re hungry.

  9. irishgary says: Mar 15, 2017 8:44 AM

    Interesting how the headline says “sack”, but Jones says “chase”.

    Jones is much more accurate than the headline.

  10. anywho123 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:46 AM

    This guy is a first round bust, one of many from TT. Good luck motivating this guy in purple.

  11. tritz32 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:49 AM

    Didn’t Aaron Boone start talking junk about the Packers after signing with the purples? How did that one work out? Better to just keep your mouth shut and prove it Datone considering you average 2.25 sacks/year…

  12. nhpats says: Mar 15, 2017 8:54 AM

    Why would any player feel good about moving from the Packers to the Vikings?

  13. gtodriver says: Mar 15, 2017 8:54 AM

    I like Jones attitude!

  14. shaggytoodle says: Mar 15, 2017 8:56 AM

    Nick Barnett was hungry to sack Favre too… defenders liken hitting QBs.

  15. jonnyfootball82 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:58 AM

    Shame he had to waste his first years in the league on that putrid GB defense

  16. whatjusthapped says: Mar 15, 2017 8:58 AM

    Ah, 9 sacks in 59 games is equal to less than 4 sacks per season so that’s not exactly setting the world on fire. Of course, if he were any good, someone other than the Vikings would be after him.

    He can be as hungry as he wants but don’t tell me that the Packer offensive linemen don’t know his skills (or lack thereof) after 4 years on the same practice field every day.

  17. jafo1265 says: Mar 15, 2017 8:59 AM

    If he showed that “hunger” before, he would still be a Packer.

  18. nyneal says: Mar 15, 2017 9:00 AM

    Ha!! Datone Jones is a riot. The guy was a first round bust and he’s talking like he’s Reggie White.
    He must be drinking the water in Minnesota, because already he’s delusional!
    The only way he’ll even see Aaron Rodgers is by watching highlights on ESPN of Aaron throwing TD’s against the Vikings!

  19. Purple People Eaters says: Mar 15, 2017 9:05 AM

    Well, it can’t hurt to have someone who knows Rodgers very well. Not sure it’s going to help much, but it can’t hurt.

  20. Carl Gerbschmidt says: Mar 15, 2017 9:07 AM

    Ha ha ha. Aaron won’t give you another thought, Datone. And, it’s Lacy who’s always hungry. Get your own thing.

    #WARRIORS #MarchtoMinneapolis.

  21. The Almighty Cabbage says: Mar 15, 2017 9:08 AM

    It will be interesting to see how he does in his previous (natural?) position as a 4-3 DE. He’s extremely athletic for his size.

    Honestly, I see him as a situational pass rusher where he can use his speed. I don’t know that he has the strength to go toe to toe with O-linemen for 3 downs.

    Then again, his speed is why GB drafted him and all they really tried to use. Now that he’s matured, some time in the weight room might bring out newfound strength.

    We shall see…

  22. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 15, 2017 9:14 AM

    Who wouldn’t?

    By all accounts the guy is a total d-bag.

