David Carr says Osweiler didn’t get enough time in Houston

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

Former Texans quarterback David Carr, the first draft pick in franchise history, got five years to make things work in Houston. Former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler, the highest-profile free-agency acquisition in franchise history, got 20 percent of that.

Carr, who recently spoke to Osweiler, thinks the recently-traded quarterback didn’t get a fair shake.

“Gary Kubiak’s system in Denver was so different,” Carr said, via David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. “It was completely different than what Bill [O’Brien] was asking him to do in Houston with the option routes and young receivers. There wasn’t enough time. I look at the guys they’ve had in Houston [under O’Brien] and they haven’t been given a lot of time. I don’t know how you get much continuity at the positon by rotating guys in so much, especially with the offense you’re running. There is a comfort level involved, and you can’t match that in 10 months.”

Carr didn’t blame O’Brien for that; instead, Carr realizes it goes with the territory in today’s NFL.

“Bill’s system works, and I don’t think he’s coaching it poorly,” Carr said. “But in the times we live, it’s going to be difficult for him to have enough patience to stick with one guy. And it’s not just the quarterback. It’s the combination of quarterback and receiver. Julian Edelman practically lives with [Brady] during the offseason. They go through game situations three times a week. How many times did Brock do that? Probably never.”

Carr didn’t disclose the things Osweiler said to Carr, but he admitted that Osweiler’s comments matched Carr’s perception as to how things went.

Of course, Osweiler’s time was limited not by his failure to quickly master the offense but by the Week 17 incident that became, as PFT reported over the weekend, the final straw for the Texans. But for that, maybe they would have seen enough from him in a wild-card win over the Raiders and a not-as-horrible-as-it-could-have-been loss to the Patriots in the divisional round to keep his $16 million on the books for 2017 (and in turn to keep their 2018 second-round pick).