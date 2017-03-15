David Carr says Osweiler didn’t get enough time in Houston

Former Texans quarterback David Carr, the first draft pick in franchise history, got five years to make things work in Houston. Former Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler, the highest-profile free-agency acquisition in franchise history, got 20 percent of that.
Carr, who recently spoke to Osweiler, thinks the recently-traded quarterback didn’t get a fair shake.
“Gary Kubiak’s system in Denver was so different,” Carr said, via David Barron of the Houston Chronicle. “It was completely different than what Bill [O’Brien] was asking him to do in Houston with the option routes and young receivers. There wasn’t enough time. I look at the guys they’ve had in Houston [under O’Brien] and they haven’t been given a lot of time. I don’t know how you get much continuity at the positon by rotating guys in so much, especially with the offense you’re running. There is a comfort level involved, and you can’t match that in 10 months.”
Carr didn’t blame O’Brien for that; instead, Carr realizes it goes with the territory in today’s NFL.
“Bill’s system works, and I don’t think he’s coaching it poorly,” Carr said. “But in the times we live, it’s going to be difficult for him to have enough patience to stick with one guy. And it’s not just the quarterback. It’s the combination of quarterback and receiver. Julian Edelman practically lives with [Brady] during the offseason. They go through game situations three times a week. How many times did Brock do that? Probably never.”
Carr didn’t disclose the things Osweiler said to Carr, but he admitted that Osweiler’s comments matched Carr’s perception as to how things went.
Of course, Osweiler’s time was limited not by his failure to quickly master the offense but by the Week 17 incident that became, as PFT reported over the weekend, the final straw for the Texans. But for that, maybe they would have seen enough from him in a wild-card win over the Raiders and a not-as-horrible-as-it-could-have-been loss to the Patriots in the divisional round to keep his $16 million on the books for 2017 (and in turn to keep their 2018 second-round pick).
For $18M/year, “time” isn’t an option. You either produce or go to Cleveland.
Birds of a feather, flock together…………………
Kubiak came in and said he could fix Carr so they gave him a new pile of money.
You see how that worked out….
When you show you are a fringe player, you probably shouldn’t blow up on your coach.
I’m quick to jump on Osweiler but David Carr has a point. How many QBs has Bill gone through? At some point a good QB coach or Head Coach should be able to get something outta nothing. If in few years the Texans have gone through 2 or 3 more QBs .. At what point does O’Brian start to take some of the blame for the substandard production?
The QB “guru” doesn’t need to give QBs time, he just needs to keep rotating through. How does a guy who was 15-9 as a college coach, and who’s put up three straight 9-7 seasons (with a great defense) and has gone through as many QBs as he has in those 3 years, still given any sort of credibility?
I’d love to see Osweiler be great at his next stop just to show what a mediocre “QB guru” the Texans have.
Stork had 4 years in Denver before he had to play significant minutes, like Garoppolo in NE. Once they’re on their own in a new system it’s a different ballgame. Blaine Gabbert is far better than either of them but he’s had to learn a new system every season in the league. 7 head coaches in 6 seasons. 7 position coaches, 4 general managers, 3 team owners.
Was it Osweiler that couldn’t cover Edelman? Was it Osweiler who struggled to flip the field position during punt and kick returns? The defensive front of the Texans played a great game but to beat a team like the Patriots at home, in the playoffs, you need a lot more than that. You need good special teams play, good secondary play, and good offense. Even if Osweiler played the greatest game of his life, it would not have been enough. That’s on the coaching. O’Brien is just not a good head coach. The sooner the Texans realize that the better off they’ll be.
Colts fans agree. The Texans should have stuck with Brock.