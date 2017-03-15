Dismissal of charges doesn’t clear Darrelle Revis from NFL scrutiny

Posted by Mike Florio on March 15, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

Good news, Darrelle Revis: The criminal charges against you have been dismissed, #asexpected.

Bad news, Darrelle Revis: The NFL still may take action. League spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that the Revis situation “remains under review” with respect to the Personal Conduct Policy.

Pre-Ray Rice, dismissal of the criminal case would have resulted in the NFL closing the books on Revis. Post-Rice, the league no longer follows the lead of the criminal justice system. Instead, the league does its own investigation and reaches it own conclusion as to whether the policy was violated.

So Revis will still face scrutiny and, more importantly, teams may think twice before offering him a contract unless and until the NFL does what a judge did on Wednesday.